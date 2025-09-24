Jaxson Dart Rookie of the Year Odds Skyrocketing Ahead of First Start
New York Giants rookie QB Jaxson Dart was dominant in preseason. Now, as he prepares for his first regular season start, oddsmakers are shortening his odds to win Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Despite that, now is not the time to bet him.
Dart came into the season with +3500 odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to win ROY. With Russell Wilson entrenched as the starter, that made sense.
The Giants announced they benched Wilson in favor of Dart on Monday, however, and Dart’s odds to win ROY are now +650 at FanDuel.
Only Bucs WR Emeka Egbuka (+360) and Colts TE Tyler Warren (+550) have shorter odds than Dart. Chargers RB Omarion Hampton (+650) is tied with Dart. All three have a big head start on him in the stats department. Yet it's the Giants' ineptitude on offense that should scare bettors off.
The Giants are 27th in points per game (17.3), 21st in rushing yards per game (96.0), 31st in third down conversion and 31st in red zone scoring. Dart might help in some of those departments, but he's not turning this around by himself.
The Giants face the 3–0 Chargers this week and the spread in that game actually increased after Dart was named starter, with the Giants now 6.5-point underdogs after opening the week at -6. Two games against the Eagles with a game against Denver in between looms after a game against the similarly-winless Saints next week.
Dart was 32-of-47 with 372 passing yards, 3 TDs and 0 INTs in the preseason while also rushing for 52 yards and another score. Of course, that was against backups and in games that don’t matter. When the games count and the best players play, it’s a different ballgame.
Dart’s OVER/UNDER passing yard total against the Chargers is set at 192.5 with -114 odds on either side at FanDuel. His rushing yard total is set at 35.5. He’s +310 to score a TD, -250 to throw for at least one TD and -160 to throw an interception.
Oddsmakers are not predicting a dominant start against a Chargers defense that ranks second in the NFL in opponent yards per pass (5.5), ninth in passing yards per game (182.0) and fourth in opponent points per game (16.7).
Now is not the time to bet Dart to win ROY. Even at home against a west coast team with a 1 p.m. start, it’s hard to trust him completely igniting a Giants' offense that’s among the worst in the NFL against a defense that’s among the best.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.