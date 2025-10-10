Jaxson Dart Skyrockets in Rookie of the Year Odds After Upset Win Over Eagles
New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart looked like the real deal in the Giants upset win over the Eagles last night and oddsmakers are taking notice. He’s now tied for the lead in the Rookie of the Year odds, just a day after having long odds to win the award.
Dart, who was +750 to win Offensive Rookie of the Year on FanDuel before the Giants win, has dropped all the way to +150 odds at FanDuel today. He’s now tied with Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka as the betting favorite. Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty is third at +1000 odds.
Dart threw for 195 yards and a TD and rushed for 58 yards and another TD against the Eagles on Thursday Night Footnall. The Giants won 34-17.
This was Dart's third straight game with over 50 rushing yards to start his career. On the season, he has 508 passing yards and 4 TDs against 2 INTs and 167 rushing yards and another pair of scores.
More importantly, the Giants have looked like a completely different team with him under center. They’re 2-1 since he took over as starting QB three weeks ago after starting the year 0-3.
Egbuka has been dominant as well, making 25 catches for 445 yards and 5 TDs for the 4-1 Bucs. Quarterbacks get more credit for their team’s success, however, especially a QB for a beleaguered franchise like the Giants looking for hope. If Dart can keep it rolling, he’d be in the driver’s seat.
Dart will have plenty of opportunities to prove himself against elite competition. They Giants face the 3-2 Broncos, followed by a rematch against the 4-2 Eagles and then the 4-1 49ers. It’s a gauntlet of elite teams and solid defenses. If the Giants somehow comes out of that in position to make a playoff push, and Dart is the one leading them, it’s safe to assume his current odds will shorten even more.
Dart came into the season with +3500 odds at FD to win OROY. He dropped to +650 after he was named starter and has hovered around those odds during his first two starts. The win over the Eagles has catapulted him to the lead.
It’s too early to declare anything on him long-term. His moxy and talent has shined early though and, even with few weapons at the skill positions around him, including his top reciever, Malik Nabers, being out for the season with a torn ACL, he’s delivered strong results for a team that looked dead in the water less than a month into the season.
He gets 10 days off to prepare for the Broncos, at which point we’ll see if the good times keep rolling.
NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
Via FanDuel
- Emeka Egbuka +150
- Jaxson Dart +150
- Ashton Jeanty +1000
- Tetairoa McMillan +1200
- Tyler Warren +1400
- Quinshon Judkins +1800
- Cam Skattebo +1800
- Cam Ward +3000
- Jacory Croskey-Merritt +3300
- Dillon Gabriel +4000
Claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to win $300 in bonus bets. Simply sign up, deposit $5, and place a $5 wager. If you win your bet, you will receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.