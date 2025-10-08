NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds: Emeka Egbuka Now Odds-On Favorite Over Ashton Jeanty
A ton of offensive stars were drafted in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and it has made for an intriguing race for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.
However, through five weeks, one wide receiver has stood out above the rest.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie Emeka Egbuka has moved to an odds-on favorite to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2025, sitting ahead of Ashton Jeanty, Jaxson Dart and Tyler Warren.
Early in the offseason, Egbuka was +3000 (!!) to win this award while Jeanty opened as the favorite, but the Bucs star has stepped up in a big way with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin missing time with injuries.
What’s interesting about the most recent odds is that No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward and No. 2 overall pick Travis Hunter both are not viewed as top contenders after slow starts to the 2025 season.
Here’s a look at the latest odds and a few storylines to watch in this market as Week 6 approaches in the NFL.
2025 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
- Emeka Egbuka: -110
- Ashton Jeanty: +380
- Jaxson Dart: +600
- Tyler Warren: +1000
- Tetairoa McMillan: +1100
- Quinshon Judkins: +1200
- Cameron Ward: +2200
- Dillon Gabriel: +2800
- Jacory Croskey-Merritt: +3000
- Treyveon Henderson: +3000
- Cam Skattebo: +3000
- Matthew Golden: +3500
- Travis Hunter: +4000
Emeka Egbuka Favored to Win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year
The No. 19 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Egbuka had a lot of hype around him in training camp, and it has carried over to the 2025 season.
He’s established himself as one of Baker Mayfield’s favorite targets, reeling in 25 of his 38 looks for 445 yards and five scores in five games. Egbuka has also been nearly an every down player for the Bucs, seeing the field in 84.5 percent of the team’s offensive snaps.
With Mike Evans (hamstring) currently out and Chris Godwin (ankle) working his way back into the lineup, Egbuka figures to have a huge role the rest of the season.
Now, the rookie wideout has lost any betting value after going from as high as +3000 down to -110, but he’s put together a pretty great case to be named Offensive Rookie of the Year, which would end a two-year stretch of quarterbacks winning this award.
So far this season, Egbuka has either a touchdown or 85-plus receiving yards in every game. He’s found the end zone in four of his five matchups and has put up back-to-back 100-yard games with Evans out of the lineup.
Can Ashton Jeanty Catch Up in NFL OROY Odds?
Jeanty – the No. 6 overall pick by the Las Vegas Raiders – got off to a slow start in the first three weeks, but he has turned things around as of late.
The former Boise State star is averaging 4.3 yards per carry in the 2025 season after averaging just 3.1 through his first three games, and he’s put together back-to-back performances with over 100 combined rushing and receiving yards.
Despite playing behind a subpar offensive line in Las Vegas, Jeanty has been the lone bright spot for the 1-4 Raiders, who have struggled throwing the ball thanks to nine interceptions from Geno Smith.
At +380, Jeanty could still make some noise in this market, but he’s also faced some negative game scripts early in the 2025 season where the Raiders have been forced to abandon the run.
That could limit his ceiling in this market as the season goes on.
Jaxson Dart Viewed as Top QB in NFL OROY Market
There are three quarterbacks that have are within range to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award right now:
- Jaxson Dart: +600
- Cam Ward: +2200
- Dillon Gabriel: +2800
Gabriel made his first start of the season in Week 5, and while he played pretty well, it’s hard to expect him to put up gaudy numbers in a suspect Cleveland offense.
Dart, on the other hand, has shown some major dual-threat capability in two starts with the New York Giants, skyrocketing his odds in this market. He’s been much better than Ward, who is completing just 51.8 percent of his passes this season and has two scores in five games.
If you think the quarterback trend continues in this market, Dart is worth a look since he’s the focal part of Brian Daboll’s scheme. However, the loss of star receiver Malik Nabers (torn ACL) does limit Dart’s ceiling as a passer in the 2025 campaign.
