SI

Jay-Z Probably Lost One Million Dollars Betting on Pacers-Thunder 

Brian Giuffra

Jay-Z made a million-dollar bet that he's probably going to lose.
Jay-Z made a million-dollar bet that he's probably going to lose. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Fanatics Sportsbook promoted a $1 million NBA Finals wager by Jay-Z on social media yesterday. Today, they may be celebrating in their office. 

Jay-Z wagered a million bucks on the Oklahoma City Thunder to beat the Indiana Pacers in exactly five games. He got +230 odds from Fanatics on that wager, meaning the potential profit is a cool $2.3 million. 

Unfortunately for Hov, the Pacers pulled off a historic Game 1 upset of the Thunder, beating them, 111-110, on a last-second shot by Tyrese Haliburton, who has become the second coming of Michael Jordan in these playoffs. 

For Jay-Z to win his bet, the Thunder need to win the next four games in a row. History isn’t on his side. Teams that win Game 1 of the NBA Finals go on to win the series 70.5% of the time (55 of 88).

The Thunder are -11 point favorites in Game 2, so it seems likely Hov’s wager makes it to Game 3. The Thunder were -9 at DraftKings in Game 1, however, and became the first team in NBA Finals history to be a six-or-more point favorite and lose. The Pacers are also 12-5 against the spread as underdogs with eight outright wins in the playoffs this year. 

Celebrity bets are a big marketing opportunity for sportsbooks. Fanatics rightfully celebrated Jay-Z’s bet and it got a lot of publicity. But if this wager is a reminder of anything, it’s don't tail rich people who have f-you money and are betting for fun.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published |Modified
Brian Giuffra
BRIAN GIUFFRA

Brian Giuffra is the VP of Betting Content at Minute Media and has been with the company since 2016. He's a fan of the Knicks, Giants, wine and bourbon, usually consuming them in that order.

Home/Betting