Jay-Z Probably Lost One Million Dollars Betting on Pacers-Thunder
Fanatics Sportsbook promoted a $1 million NBA Finals wager by Jay-Z on social media yesterday. Today, they may be celebrating in their office.
Jay-Z wagered a million bucks on the Oklahoma City Thunder to beat the Indiana Pacers in exactly five games. He got +230 odds from Fanatics on that wager, meaning the potential profit is a cool $2.3 million.
Unfortunately for Hov, the Pacers pulled off a historic Game 1 upset of the Thunder, beating them, 111-110, on a last-second shot by Tyrese Haliburton, who has become the second coming of Michael Jordan in these playoffs.
For Jay-Z to win his bet, the Thunder need to win the next four games in a row. History isn’t on his side. Teams that win Game 1 of the NBA Finals go on to win the series 70.5% of the time (55 of 88).
The Thunder are -11 point favorites in Game 2, so it seems likely Hov’s wager makes it to Game 3. The Thunder were -9 at DraftKings in Game 1, however, and became the first team in NBA Finals history to be a six-or-more point favorite and lose. The Pacers are also 12-5 against the spread as underdogs with eight outright wins in the playoffs this year.
Celebrity bets are a big marketing opportunity for sportsbooks. Fanatics rightfully celebrated Jay-Z’s bet and it got a lot of publicity. But if this wager is a reminder of anything, it’s don't tail rich people who have f-you money and are betting for fun.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.