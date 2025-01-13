Jayden Daniels Breaks Rookie Quarterback Trend in NFL Playoffs, Can Commanders Pull Another Upset vs. Lions?
Jayden Daniels was electric in guiding the Washington Commanders to its first postseason victory in 19 years on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Commanders, who have won six straight games, all in thrilling fashion, are now set to face a far more difficult matchup in the No. 1 seed in the NFC Detroit Lions on Saturday. History hasn’t been kind to rookie quarterbacks, but the soon-to-be 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year may be an outlier.
After covering as a road underdog on Sunday, Daniels snapped a 10-year skid of rookie quarterbacks on the road in the postseason.
After Bo Nix and the Broncos failed to cover against the Bills, rookie signal callers fell to 0-6 straight up and 1-5 against the spread over the last 10 seasons. With a win and cover, Daniels is the only QB in the last decade to do both.
Now, Washington heads to Detroit as the biggest underdogs of the divisional round against the vaunted Lions. Detroit has been prone to playing in shootouts all season, but can the Commanders quarterback lead the team to another thrilling victory?
Oddsmakers may be wary of it, but it appears that betting against Daniels is a futile effort given his high ceiling.
Here are the opening odds for the night cap for Saturday’s postseason action.
Commanders vs. Lions Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Commanders: +8.5 (-115)
- Lions: -8.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Commanders: +370
- Lions: -480
Total: 55.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.