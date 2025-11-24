Jayden Daniels Injury Uncertainty Impacts Commanders vs. Broncos Opening Odds in Week 13
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels' status for Week 13 against the Denver Broncos appears to be up in the air, but the betting odds suggest that the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year will sit out again.
Washington opened as a 6.5-point home underdog against Denver in Week 13, and the odds have remained there at DraftKings heading into Monday morning. Daniels is dealing with a dislocated elbow, and it's unclear how much progress he's made since the Commanders are coming out of their bye week.
Prior to Week 12, ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler provided some insight into Daniels' recovery.
"As for Daniels, the Commanders have a bye this week and will examine everything," Graziano wrote. "They've lost six games in a row to drop to 3-8 in what looked like a promising season, and there has beenexternaldebate about whether it makes sense to bring back Daniels at all this season. From what I've been told, the plan in Washington is still that Daniels will return to the starting lineup once doctors clear him from his elbow injury."
While it doesn't make a ton of sense to rush Daniels back with Washington out of the playoff race in the NFC, Fowler shared that the star could return as soon as Week 13, although it's more likely that he'll miss a couple more games. He also speculated that the star quarterback could be shut down altogether this season.
"Washington's situation with Daniels is more complicated from my view," Fowler wrote. "Sources have maintained that while Daniels could return as quickly as three weeks from the occurrence of the injury (so, Week 13 vs. Denver), the team has loosely braced for an absence of five to six weeks just in case. That tells me that shutting him down remains a possibility, based on his durability this season (three separate injuries) and the team's current standing. Big-picture talks about how to proceed will play out over the coming days and provide clarity one way or the other."
With so much uncertainty surrounding Daniels' status in Week 13, it's not surprise that the Commanders are sizable underdogs against a Denver team that is 9-2 and also coming off a bye in Week 12.
This season, injuries have limited Daniels to just six games, and he's led Washington to a 2-4 record. The Commanders quarterback has completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 1,184 yards, eight scores and two picks while also adding in 54 carries for 262 yards and a pair of scores.
It'll be interesting to see if Daniels can log any limited practice sessions this week to give himself a shot to play on Sunday night.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
