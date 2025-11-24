NFL Week 13 Opening Odds for Every Game (Ravens, Lions, Chiefs Favored on Thanksgiving)
Happy Thanksgiving Week, NFL fans!
All 32 teams are in action in Week 13, and there are three games on Thursday, one on Friday, 11 on Sunday and one on Monday, giving fans NFL games to bet on all week long.
The Thanksgiving Day slate features a trio of great games, starting with the Green Bay Packers on the road against the Detroit Lions. In the 4 p.m. window, Patrck Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs look to move to 7-5 in the 2025 season against Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys, who are playing for their playoff lives every week.
Then, a potential Joe Burrow return will happen on Thanksgiving night, as the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson host the Cincinnati Bengals in a massive AFC North clash.
The playoff race in the NFL is heating up, as several teams in the AFC are over .500 and in the hunt for a spot entering Week 13. Plus, the top two seeds in the AFC -- New England and Denver -- both play in primetime with Denver taking on Washington on Sunday and New England taking on the New York Giants on Monday.
If you have an early lean for a game, now's a great time to get your bets in before the lines move. Here's a breakdown of the opening odds for every NFL game in Week 13 of the 2025 season.
NFL Odds for Every Week 13 Game
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Thanksgiving Day – Nov. 27
Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions
- Spread: Lions -3 (+100)
- Total: 48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Dallas Cowboys
- Spread: Chiefs -3.5 (-115)
- Total: 52.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
- Spread: Ravens -8.5 (-110)
- Total: 51.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Friday, Nov. 28 – NFL Black Friday Game
Chicago Bears vs. Philadelphia Eagles
- Spread: Eagles -7 (-110)
- Total: 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday, Nov. 30 – 1 p.m. EST Games
San Francisco 49ers vs. Cleveland Browns
- Spread: 49ers -6 (-110)
- Total: 40.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans
- Spread: Jaguars -7 (-110)
- Total: 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts
- Spread: Colts -3.5 (-105)
- Total: 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
New Orleans Saints vs. Miami Dolphins
- Spread: Dolphins -5.5 (-110)
- Total: 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Jets
- Spread: Falcons -2.5 (-110)
- Total: 39.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Los Angeles Rams vs. Carolina Panthers
- Spread: Rams -9.5 (-110)
- Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Arizona Cardinals vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Spread: Buccaneers -6.5 (-110)
- Total: 50.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday, Nov. 30 – 4 p.m. EST Games
Minnesota Vikings vs. Seattle Seahawks
- Spread: Seahawks -8.5 (-110)
- Total: 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers
- Spread: Chargers -10 (-110)
- Total: 41.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
- Spread: Bills -4.5 (-110)
- Total: 48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday Night Football – Nov. 30
Denver Broncos vs. Washington Commanders
- Spread: Broncos -6.5 (-115)
- Total: 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Monday Night Football – Dec. 1
New York Giants vs. New England Patriots
- Spread: Patriots -7.5 (-110)
- Total: 48.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
