Jayden Daniels Injury Update Shifts Commanders vs. Chargers Odds for Week 5
The Washington Commanders received some positive news ahead of Week 5, as quarterback Jayden Daniels was cleared to return to practice and expects to play against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Daniels' impending return has shifted the odds for Washington's matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers, as the Commanders are now +2.5 in the odds at DraftKings. Los Angeles opened as a three-point favorite in this matchup.
Washington went 1-1 in the two games that Daniels missed, losing to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4. Marcus Mariota is a capable backup, but having Daniels on the field is an immediate upgrade to the Washington offense.
In his two appearances in 2025, Daniels has 433 passing yards and three passing scores while rushing for 85 yards on 18 carries. One of the best dual-threat passers in the league, Daniels' knee is worth monitoring as the season goes, as limited mobility could lower his ceiling as a prop target.
It's possible that this spread will come further towards Washington as the week goes on. It appears oddsmakers opened the number with the expectation that Daniels could return, but Los Angeles is dealing with injuries as well.
Tackle Joe Alt is doubtful for Week 5, leaving Justin Herbert down his top two offensive lineman.
With the Chargers coming off a loss to the New York Giants, Washington may be a sneaky upset pick in Week 5 as long as Daniels is able to play.
