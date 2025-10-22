Is Jaylen Brown Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 76ers vs. Celtics)
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown is listed as questionable for Wednesday night’s season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Brown is dealing with a left hamstring strain.
The Celtics are certainly hoping that their All-Star wing can suit up in this matchup, as they’re already down Jayson Tatum (Achilles) to start the season and lost a ton of production from last season’s roster.
Al Horford, Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday are all with new teams, and Boston didn’t add any major pieces to the roster outside of guard Anfernee Simons. The C’s could be facing an uphill battle on Wednesday if Brown doesn’t play.
Still, oddsmakers seem to believe that the Celtics star will suit up, as Boston is favored by 2.5 points at home in this matchup. If Brown were to sit, there’s no doubt that this line would move in favor of the Sixers.
Should he play, Brown is one of the better play prop targets in the NBA on Wednesday.
This story will be updated with Brown’s final status for Wednesday’s game against Philly.
Best Jaylen Brown Prop Bet for 76ers vs. Celtics
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Jaylen Brown OVER 24.5 Points (-109)
Brown could walk into a massive role on opening night with the Celtics looking to replace the production of Tatum, Horford, Porzingis and Holiday.
Translation: Brown is going to get all the touches he can handle.
Over his last 10 games with Tatum out of the lineup, Brown is averaging 24.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. While he averaged just 22.2 points per game last season, Brown also took his fewest shots per game since the 2019-20 campaign. He did average 26.6 points per game as recently as the 2022-23 season.
He should operate as the No. 1 option in Boston’s offense, and I expect him to see an uptick in his shots per game this season.
