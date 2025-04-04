Is Jaylen Brown Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Suns vs. Celtics)
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has been banged up as of late, missing five of the C's last 10 games heading into Friday night's matchup with the Phoenix Suns.
Brown is listed as questionable against the Suns with a right knee injury. This is the same issue that kept Brown out for multiple games in a row in late March, and it's possible the C's will aim to sit him in a few games down the stretch. However, Brown needs to play in five more games to be eligible for postseason awards, which could lead to him attempting to suit up.
Oddsmakers have the C's favored by 14 points in this game, as Phoenix is down Kevin Durant (ank;e). Phoenix is just 2-12 in the 14 games that Durant has missed this season.
If Brown is unable to go, there could be a player worth targeting in the prop market for Boston tonight.
This story will be updated with Brown's official status for Friday night's contest.
Best Celtics Prop Bet for Friday's Game vs. Suns
- Derrick White OVER 15.5 Points (-105)
This season, Derrick White is averaging 16.4 points per game for Boston while shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 38.0 percent from beyond the arc. He’s scored at least 16 points in seven of his last 11 matchups, and he could be in line for a slightly bigger role if Brown sits out this game.
White had 16 points in his last matchup against the Suns, and Phoenix is one of the worst defenses in the league, ranking 27th in defensive rating over its last 10 games.
