SI

Is Jaylen Warren Playing Sunday? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Vikings vs. Steelers)

The latest injury update for Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren in Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Peter Dewey

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren.
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren is questionable for Sunday’s matchup against the Minnesota Vikings due to a knee injury.

Warren missed practice time this week, but the Steelers shared on their injury report that it was for rest purposes. 

Despite the questionable tag, the Steelers running back is expected to suit up in this game, according to Steelers beat reporter Nick Farabaugh.

This season, Warren has 43 carries for just 132 yards, but he’s made an impact in the passing game as well, catching 11 balls for 142 yards and a score. If he’s able to suit up in this game, he should lead a Steelers backfield that also features Kenneth Gainwell and rookie Kaleb Johnson. 

Here’s a breakdown of my favorite Warren prop for Sunday’s early matchup. 

Best Jaylen Warren Prop Bet for Week 4 vs. Steelers

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jaylen Warren OVER 22.5 Receiving Yards (-112) 

If he plays, there may not be a better prop on the board than this one for Warren, who has cleared 22.5 receiving yards in two of his three games this season.

While Minnesota has only allowed 12 catches to running backs in 2025, it has allowed 23 receiving yards per game in the process.

I love this prop for Warren, who has been targeted 12 times by Aaron Rodgers, reeling in 11 passes for 142 yards. He has 10 targets and 120 receiving yards in his last two games, and Warren played a season-high 79.6 percent of the snaps in Week 3. 

Against a solid Minnesota pass rush, Warren is a great safety valve for Rodgers as the Steelers aim to combat Brian Flores’ blitz packages on Sunday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.

Published
Peter Dewey
PETER DEWEY

Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.

Home/Betting