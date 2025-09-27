Is Jaylen Warren Playing Sunday? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Vikings vs. Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren is questionable for Sunday’s matchup against the Minnesota Vikings due to a knee injury.
Warren missed practice time this week, but the Steelers shared on their injury report that it was for rest purposes.
Despite the questionable tag, the Steelers running back is expected to suit up in this game, according to Steelers beat reporter Nick Farabaugh.
This season, Warren has 43 carries for just 132 yards, but he’s made an impact in the passing game as well, catching 11 balls for 142 yards and a score. If he’s able to suit up in this game, he should lead a Steelers backfield that also features Kenneth Gainwell and rookie Kaleb Johnson.
Here’s a breakdown of my favorite Warren prop for Sunday’s early matchup.
Best Jaylen Warren Prop Bet for Week 4 vs. Steelers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Jaylen Warren OVER 22.5 Receiving Yards (-112)
If he plays, there may not be a better prop on the board than this one for Warren, who has cleared 22.5 receiving yards in two of his three games this season.
While Minnesota has only allowed 12 catches to running backs in 2025, it has allowed 23 receiving yards per game in the process.
I love this prop for Warren, who has been targeted 12 times by Aaron Rodgers, reeling in 11 passes for 142 yards. He has 10 targets and 120 receiving yards in his last two games, and Warren played a season-high 79.6 percent of the snaps in Week 3.
Against a solid Minnesota pass rush, Warren is a great safety valve for Rodgers as the Steelers aim to combat Brian Flores’ blitz packages on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.