Jayson Tatum Poised to Dominate Knicks in Game 1, Remains Undervalued This Prop Bet
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is coming off an extremely strong first-round series against the Orlando Magic, as he scored 35 or more points in three straight games to close out Orlando.
Now, Tatum has a familiar matchup in the second round of the playoffs against a New York Knicks team that he faced four times in the regular season and torched time and time again for big scoring games.
In his matchups with New York, Tatum scored 37, 40, 25, and 32 points while shooting 50 percent from the field or better in three of those four games.
New York was able to advance past the Detroit Pistons in the first round, but Boston is a massive step up in competition. Plus, the Knicks have not had an answer for Tatum and the Celtics in the pick-and-roll, as the All-NBA forward has relentlessly attacked Karl-Anthony Towns in New York's drop coverage.
On Monday, oddsmakers have set Tatum at 27.5 points in the prop market, and I think he's in a prime spot to clear that prop. Here's a look at some of Tatum's stats against the Knicks, including my breakdown of why he's going to score 28 or more against New York tonight.
Jayson Tatum Stats vs. Knicks Defenders This Season
Mikal Bridges as Primary Defender: 83.7 partial possessions, 35 points (13-of-19 FG, 4-of-7 3P), seven assists
Karl-Anthony Towns as Primary Defender: 27.7 partial possessions, 43 points (16-of-25 FG, 6-of-12 3P), five assists
OG Anunoby as Primary Defender: 89.1 partial possessions, 15 points (4-of-16 FG, 3-of-12 3P), three assists
Josh Hart as Primary Defender: 32.9 partial possessions, 7 points (3-of-9 FG, 1-of-3 3P), two assists
So, not only is Tatum dominating against Bridges, but he has loved getting switched onto Towns and taking him 1-on-1.
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column why I think Tatum is in a prime spot to clear this player prop line:
This season, Tatum has dominated the Knicks, averaging 33.5 points per game while taking at least 18 shots in every matchup. He has killed Karl-Anthony Towns and the Knicks’ drop coverage in the pick-and-roll, clearing 27.5 points in three of the four meetings between these squads.
Tatum has at least 25 points in every game against the Knicks this season, and he’s gotten off to a great start in the playoffs.
In the final three games against Orlando after missing Game 2 with a wrist injury, Tatum scored 36, 37 and 35 points.
As long as the usage remains the same for Tatum, he should be able to attack New York -- and Bridges especially -- in Game 1.
