Jazz vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 3
Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics have rebounded nicely from a 0-3 start, winning three of their last four games heading into Monday night’s matchup with the Utah Jazz.
Boston is coming off a loss on Saturday to Houston in the second night of a back-to-back, but it finally had some rest on Sunday ahead of this matchup at TD Garden.
Utah, on the other hand, is playing the second night of a back-to-back after it was blown out by the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. Utah didn’t have Walker Kessler in that game, but the Jazz at least have a couple of wins under their belt already in the 2025-26 campaign.
One of the youngest teams in the NBA, Utah is looking to show some progress with youngsters like Ace Bailey, Keyonte George and others taking a leap in the 2025-26 season.
Can Utah make things tough on Boston as a road underdog?
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this interconference matchup.
Jazz vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Jazz +10.5 (-105)
- Celtics -10.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Jazz: +360
- Celtics: -470
Total
- 232.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Jazz vs. Celtics How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Nov. 3
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: TD Garden
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Boston, KJZZ
- Jazz record: 2-4
- Celtics record: 3-4
Jazz vs. Celtics Injury Reports
Jazz Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Celtics Injury Report
- Ron Harper Jr. – out
- Amari Williams – out
- Max Shulga – out
- Jayson Tatum – out
Jazz vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bets
Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet
- Derrick White OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-134)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best NBA props column why I think this could be a buy-low spot for Derrick White in the prop market:
Boston Celtics guard Derrick White has gotten off to a slow start shooting the 3-ball, knocking down just 25.0 percent of his attempts through the first seven games of the season.
Still, he’s attempted 9.7 3-pointers per game, giving him a great floor when it comes to this prop on Monday night.
Boston hosts the Utah Jazz – who are playing the second night of a back-to-back – and Utah is dead last in the NBA in opponent 3-pointers made per game (17.3). Boston loves to shoot the 3-ball under Joe Mazzulla, and White has four games already this season with double-digit shot attempts from beyond the arc.
He’s worth a look to turn around his slow start from deep on Monday.
Jazz vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick
This is a great spot for the Celtics to bounce back from their loss to Houston, as the Jazz are one of the worst defenses in the NBA (26th in defensive rating), and are coming off a blowout loss to the Charlotte Hornets, who didn’t have Brandon Miller or LaMelo Ball on Sunday.
Now, Boston has a fully healthy lineup (outside of Jayson Tatum of course) at home in this matchup.
Utah has hung tough in a few games this season, but this is a stylistic nightmare for the Jazz, as they allow the most 3s per game in the NBA and Celtics take the most, ranking seventh in the NBA in 3s made per game.
With the Jazz on the second night of a back-to-back, I can’t trust them to keep this game close, especially since they’ve now lost back-to-back games by 20-plus points after a rather competitive start to the season.
Boston should roll at home.
Pick: Celtics -10.5 (-115 at DraftKings)
