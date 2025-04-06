Jazz vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, April 6
After losing to the New York Knicks on Saturday, the Atlanta Hawks only gave a one-game lead for the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference.
This is crucial for the Hawks, as earning the No. 8 seed would give them two chances in the play-in tournament to win one game to make the playoffs. Luckily, they have a perfect bounce-back spot at home on Sunday against the tanking Utah Jazz.
In a shocking display of tanking, the Jazz now have the worst record in the NBA with four games left on their schedule, and since the Washington Wizards have hit 17 wins, Utah could lose out to secure the worst record in the league.
That could help in the draft lottery, and oddsmakers are expecting the Jazz to lose to the Hawks on Sunday night.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Sunday’s interconference clash.
Jazz vs. Hawks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Jazz +12.5 (-110)
- Hawks -12.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Jazz: +550
- Hawks: -800
Total
- 245.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Jazz vs. Hawks How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, April 6
- Time: 6:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Root Sports, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast
- Jazz record: 16-62
- Hawks record: 36-41
Jazz vs. Hawks Injury Reports
Jazz Injury Report
- Jordan Clarkson – out
- Cody Williams – out
- KJ Martin – questionable
- John Collins – out
- Taylor Hendricks – out
- Lauri Markkanen – out
- Walker Kessler – out
- Elijah Harkless – out
Hawks Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Jazz vs. Hawks Best NBA Prop Bets
Atlanta Hawks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Trae Young OVER 25.5 Points (-125)
Utah has the worst defensive rating in the NBA over its last 10 games, and that sets up well for Hawks guard Trae Young, who will be relied on heavily in this offense to get Atlanta a much-needed win.
Young is averaging 24.0 points per game this season, but he has eight games with 26 or more points since March 1, averaging 24.9 points per game. Young had 24 points (on 6-of-16 shooting) against Utah earlier this season. With the Jazz struggling, I expect Young to have an even bigger game in this meeting.
Jazz vs. Hawks Prediction and Pick
Utah enters this game on an eight-game losing streak, and all bettors need to know about the Jazz is that they’re not even coming close in some of these losses:
- April 4 vs. Indiana: 28-point loss
- April 2 vs. Houston: 38-point loss
- March 31 vs. Charlotte: 4-point loss
- March 28 vs. Denver: 36-point loss
- March 27 vs. Houston: 11-point loss
- March 25 vs. Memphis: 37-point loss
- March 23 vs. Cleveland: 29-point loss
- March 21 vs. Boston: 22-point loss
So, the only game that Utah has kept within double digits is against another tanking team Charlotte (that was likely also trying to lose).
Atlanta has a lot to play for since Chicago (the No. 9 seed in the East) plays the Hornets on Sunday and is a 10-point favorite.
The Hawks are just 7-12 against the spread as home favorites, but Utah’s net rating over its last 10 games (-20.2) is the worst in the NBA. I have to back the Hawks in this matchup.
Pick: Hawks -12.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
