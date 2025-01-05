Jazz vs. Magic Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Jan. 5
Injuries just keep coming for the Orlando Magic, as they’ve been without Paolo Banchero for most of the season (although he appears to be nearing a return) and are now down Franz Wagner, Moe Wagner, and Jalen Suggs as well entering Sunday’s matchup with the Utah Jazz.
Utah only has eight wins in the 2024-25 season, and it’s playing the second night of a back-to-back after it beat the Miami Heat by 36 points in Miami on Saturday. Can the Jazz win a second straight game in Florida this evening?
It won’t be easy, as the Magic are an elite home team this season, posting a 13-4 record at Kia Center. However, they are shorthanded and have dropped six of their last 10 games entering this matchup.
Let’s dive into the odds, players to consider in the prop market and my prediction for this interconference battle.
Jazz vs. Magic Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Jazz +6 (-108)
- Magic -6 (-112)
Moneyline
- Jazz: +200
- Magic: -245
Total
- 212 (Over -110/Under -110)
Jazz vs. Magic How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 5
- Time: 6:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kia Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Florida, Root Sports
- Jazz record: 8-25
- Magic record: 21-15
Jazz vs. Magic Injury Reports
Jazz Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Magic Injury Report
- Paolo Banchero – out
- Jalen Suggs – out
- Franz Wagner – out
- Moritz Wagner – out
- Gary Harris – out
- Anthony Black – questionable
- Mac McClung – out
Jazz vs. Magic Best NBA Prop Bet
Utah Jazz Best Prop Bet
- John Collins OVER 1.5 Assist (-166)
This may seem like a strange prop for Collins, as he’s known as a rebounder and scorer, but the big man has done a solid job moving the ball for Utah this season.
Collins is averaging 2.5 assists per game, picking up at least two dimes in nine of his last 10 games.
Over that 10-game stretch, he’s averaging 4.3 potential assists per game – up from his season average of 3.9 potential assists per night. This line should be at 2.5, so I’ll lay the juice while it’s available.
Orlando Magic Best Prop Bet
- Tristan da Silva OVER 14.5 Points (-120)
A prop that I shared in my NBA Best Bets column today, I think da Silva is undervalued with so many key players sidelined for Orlando:
As I mentioned, Orlando is down its top three scores in this matchup, and Anthony Black is listed as questionable.
So, rookie Tristan da Silva should be in line for a huge workload against the No. 30 defense in the NBA.
In his last game, da Silva had a career-high 25 points after Suggs exited with a back injury. He’s scored 15 or more points in six of his last nine games, including 18 or more in four of his last six. With an expanded role coming on Sunday, da Silva is a must bet at his number.
Jazz vs. Magic Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the UNDER is my favorite play for the Jazz-Magic matchup:
There isn’t a bet I like more on the slate than the UNDER in the Utah Jazz-Orlando Magic matchup.
Orlando is down its three best offensive players in Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Jalen Suggs in this matchup, and it’s failed to play a game over 212 combined points in six straight games and eight of its last 10.
Not only that, but the Jazz are playing the second night of a back-to-back and are 4-0 to the UNDER in that spot this season.
Orlando clocks in at No. 3 in the NBA in defensive rating this season, but it is just 26th in offense – and likely will be worse without Banchero, Suggs and Wagner.
Meanwhile, the Jazz are 19th in offensive rating in the 2024-25 campaign. Utah is the worst defensive team in the league, but I’m not sold on the Magic taking advantage of that with all of the injuries they’re dealing with.
Pick: UNDER 212 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.