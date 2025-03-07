Jazz vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, March 7
The Toronto Raptors are multiple games out of the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference, but they’ve won two games in a row heading into a favorable home matchup with the Utah Jazz.
Utah has the worst record in the Western Conference this season and enters this game on a three-game skid. The Jazz have shown that they’re aiming to tank the rest of the campaign, as they’ve rested veterans like John Collins, Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson and Lauri Markkanen on several occasions.
On Friday, the Raptors are favored at home where they actually have a pretty impressive record. Despite being just 20-42 overall, Toronto is 13-19 at home.
Can it cover the spread in this matchup?
Here’s a complete breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Friday’s contest.
Jazz vs. Raptors Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Jazz +6 (-115)
- Raptors -6 (-105)
Moneyline
- Jazz:+185
- Raptors: -225
Total
- 230.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Jazz vs. Raptors How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 7
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- How to Watch (TV): TSN, Root Sports
- Jazz record: 15-47
- Raptors record: 20-42
Jazz vs. Raptors Injury Reports
Jazz Injury Report
- Jordan Clarkson – out
- John Collins – out
- Keyonte George – questionable
- Elijah Harkless – out
- Taylor Hendricks – out
- Lauri Markkanen – out
- Jaden Springer – questionable
- Oscar Tshiebwe – out
Raptors Injury Report
- RJ Barrett – out
- Jakob Poeltl – out
- Jonathan Mogbo – out
- Brandon Ingram – out
- Gradey Dick – out
- Ulrich Chomche – out
- Ochai Agbaji – out
- Chris Boucher – probable
Jazz vs. Raptors Best NBA Prop Bets
Toronto Raptors Best Prop Bet
- Immanuel Quickley UNDER 6.5 Assists (-140)
While this matchup is a good one for Quickley and the Raptors (Utah has one of the worst defenses in the NBA), he only has seven or more assists in three of his last 14 games.
Over that stretch, IQ is averaging 5.1 assists per game, and he actually played less than 30 minutes in the Raptors’ recent win over Orlando. If the Raptors continue to attempt to tank by playing their bench, Quickley may not have the usage to pick up seven or more dimes tonight.
Jazz vs. Raptors Prediction and Pick
Two teams that would prefer to tank rather than win this game? This should be fun!
Even with RJ Barrett out for rest, I’m leaning with the Raptors to win and cover in this game since they’ve been great at home for a bad team, covering the spread in 19 of 32 games at Scotiabank Arena.
Meanwhile, Utah is 16-14 against the spread as a road underdog, but it has posted an average scoring margin of -7.4 points per game in those matchups.
Toronto has won a few games in a row, and I think it could take advantage of a bad schedule down the stretch to make a push for the No. 10 seed in the East. With Lauri Markkanen out, I can’t trust the Jazz on Friday.
Pick: Raptors -6 (-105 at DraftKings)
