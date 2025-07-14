Jazz vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds, Players to Watch for NBA Summer League
Two teams that had top-five picks in the 2025 NBA Draft face off in Summer League on Monday, as Dylan Harper and the San Antonio Spurs take on Ace Bailey and the Utah Jazz.
Not only does this matchup feature the No. 2 pick (Harper) and the No. 5 pick (Bailey), but they are both former teammates at Rutgers. So, there should be some interesting back-and-forth between the two top-five selections on Monday night.
The Jazz have yet to win a game in Las Vegas, but both of these teams played some Summer League games in California (San Antonio) and Salt Lake City (Utah) to prepare for the action in mid-July.
Oddsmakers have set the Spurs as favorites in this matchup after they knocked off Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks (76-69) in their last game.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch, and my prediction for this highly anticipated Summer League matchup.
Jazz vs. Spurs Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Jazz +4.5 (-110)
- Spurs -4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Jazz: +164
- Spurs: -198
Total
- 178.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Jazz vs. Spurs How to Watch
- Date: Monday, July 14
- Time: 8:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Thomas & Mack Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV, ESPN+
- Jazz record: 0-2
- Spurs record: 2-0
Jazz vs. Spurs Key Players to Watch
Utah Jazz
- Ace Bailey
Bailey had a rough start in the Salt Lake City Summer League, shooting 3-for-13 in his first game, and he has not suited up so far in Las Vegas due to a hip injury. If he’s able to play on Monday, it’ll be interesting to see how he fares.
The Jazz were reportedly “hopeful” Bailey would be able to go on Sunday, but he sat out against Golden State. If he’s close to a return, this may be the perfect time to get him back on the floor.
San Antonio Spurs
- Dylan Harper
Harper had a strong debut in his lone Las Vegas Summer League appearance, scoring 16 points on 5-of-12 shooting from the field to go with six rebounds, two assists, and two steals.
It’ll be interesting to see how Harper fits in on a Spurs team that has reigning Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle and All-Star guard De’Aaron Fox already on the roster. However, Harper was the clear-cut choice for the No. 2 pick, making him an interesting prospect to watch this summer and into the 2025-26 season.
Jazz vs. Spurs Prediction and Pick
Note: Before betting on NBA Summer League, it’s important to know that rotations are fluid and predicting player performance is volatile. As an avid NBA bettor, I suggest only placing small wagers for fun on these games since they are often hard to predict.
I’m going to back the Spurs to win this game, as they already have a 41-point win over Philadelphia and a seven-point win over Dallas in Las Vegas.
Utah has yet to win a game, and first-round pick Walter Clayton Jr. (hamstring) has been banged up in addition to Bailey.
While the Jazz have a ton of young players that are participating in Las Vegas and will likely be on the roster in the 2025-26 season, Utah also has the lowest win total projection for an NBA season in the last 10 years.
So, that tells you just how good oddsmakers feel about this young core.
Meanwhile, after Harper San Antonio has some solid pieces like Riley Minix, Carter Bryant, Harrison Ingram and others that should be able to help carry this offense. David Jones-Garcia (24 points against Philly) has also impressed this summer.
Defensively, the Spurs have been a problem, allowing 69 points to the Mavericks and just 70 to Philadelphia. I’m not sold on Utah having a much better showing, especially if it’s down a few players on Monday.
San Antonio’s strong start in Las Vegas should continue on Monday.
Pick: Spurs -4.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
