Jazz vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Jan. 22
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder are in a prime spot to build on their impressive 35-7 record this season when they take on the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night.
Utah has dropped back-to-back games to the New Orleans Pelicans to slip into the No. 15 spot in the Western Conference at 10-31 in the 2024-25 season.
While the Jazz may get Lauri Markkanen and John Collins (both questionable) back on Wednesday, they’re still set as massive double-digit underdogs against the team with the best net rating in the NBA.
OKC has dominated just about everyone it has faced this season, but it could be without three key rotation players as Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein are already out and Jalen Williams is questionable for Wednesday’s contest.
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, players to bet in the prop market and my prediction for this Western Conference battle.
Jazz vs. Thunder Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Jazz +17.5 (-110)
- Thunder -17.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Jazz: +1100
- Thunder: -2100
Total
- 226.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Jazz vs. Thunder How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 22
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Paycom Center
- How to Watch (TV): Root Sports, Bally Sports Oklahoma
- Jazz record: 10-31
- Thunder record: 35-7
Jazz vs. Thunder Injury Reports
Jazz Injury Report
- Jordan Clarkson – out
- John Collins – questionable
- Lauri Markkanen – questionable
- Johnny Juzang – out
- Micah Potter – out
- Brice Sensabaugh – questionable
- Collin Sexton – available
- Oscar Tshiebwe – available
- Cody Williams – out
Thunder Injury Report
- Chet Holmgren – out
- Isaiah Hartenstein – out
- Nikola Topic – out
- Ajay Mitchell – out
- Jalen Williams – questionable
Jazz vs. Thunder Best NBA Prop Bets
Utah Jazz Best NBA Prop Bet
- Walker Kessler OVER 10.5 Rebounds (-110)
Jaylin Williams will be the primary center for the Thunder with Holmgren and Hartenstein out, and that could lead to a big game on the glass for Kessler.
The former first-round pick is averaging 11.4 rebounds per game this season, and he has cleared this line in nine of his last 12 games. Over that stretch, Kessler is averaging 13.0 boards per game.
This is a great matchup against an OKC team that is not only shorthanded in the frontcourt, but the Thunder rank just 27th in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game this season.
Oklahoma City Thunder Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jaylin Williams OVER 19.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-110)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Jaylin Williams could be in line for another big game on Wednesday:
With Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein out for the Thunder, Jaylin Williams has started three games in a row and put up some decent numbers:
vs. Cleveland: 5 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist
@ Dallas: 12 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists
vs. Brooklyn: 14 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists
Williams has blown past this total in two of those three games, and he could see even more touches on Wednesday if wing Jalen Williams is ruled out (he’s currently listed as questionable).
OKC is a massive favorite against the Utah Jazz, who have listed a litany of players on their injury report, and this is a favorable matchup for the OKC big man.
Utah is just 29th in defensive rating and 27th in opponent assists per game, and Williams should get plenty of chances on the glass as the No. 1 center for the Thunder tonight. I wouldn't be shocked if he comes close to this prop on points and rebounds alone.
Jazz vs. Thunder Prediction and Pick
The Thunder already have a 27-point win over the Jazz this season back in early December, but I am worried about OKC in this matchup without Holmgren and Hartenstein.
The Thunder could have some issues against this Jazz frontcourt, as Markkanen, Collins and Kessler would create some matchup problems – especially if Jalen Williams sits.
Utah has done a solid job as a road underdog this season, covering the spread in 14 of 23 games while posting an average scoring margin of just -5.6 points per game. In fact, the Jazz have been better on the road straight up (7-16) than at home (3-15).
OKC is an impressive 14-5-1 against the spread as a home favorite, but the injury issues are too much for me to look past. OKC has struggled on the glass all season long, and the Jazz could make this game close with second chances. Utah currently is ninth in the NBA in second-chance points per game.
I’ll take the points with this spread all the way up at 17.5.
Pick: Jazz +17.5 (-110)
