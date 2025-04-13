Jazz vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, April 13
The Minnesota Timberwolves have a ton to play for on Sunday, as a win would give them a chance to avoid the play-in tournament in the Western Conference.
The Wolves will need some help though, as they currently are behind the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors in the standings. On the bright side for Anthony Edwards and company, the Warriors and Clippers match up this afternoon.
Oddsmakers have Minnesota set as a massive favorite against the tanking Utah Jazz, but how should we bet on this matchup?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to bet in the prop market and my prediction for Sunday’s contest.
Jazz vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Jazz +23 (-112)
- Timberwolves -23 (-108)
Moneyline
- Jazz: +1700
- Timberwolves: -4500
Total
- 232.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Jazz vs. Timberwolves How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, April 13
- Time: 3:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Target Center
- How to Watch (TV): Root Sports, FanDuel Sports Network North
- Jazz record: 17-64
- Timberwolves record: 47-34
Jazz vs. Timberwolves Injury Reports
Jazz Injury Report
- Jordan Clarkson – out
- John Collins – out
- Lauri Markkanen – out
- Walker Kessler – out
- Elijah Harkless – out
- Taylor Hendricks – out
- Isaiah Collier – out
- KJ Martin – out
- Cody Williams – out
Timberwolves Injury Report
- None to report
Jazz vs. Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bets
Minnesota Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet
- Anthony Edwards 25+ Points (-120)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Anthony Edwards is an elite prop target on Sunday:
action, allowing him to play in the season finale against the Utah Jazz.
Minnesota needs a win – and some help – to avoid the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference, and it is favored by 23.5 points against the tanking Utah Jazz.
However, I am leaning with a player prop for Edwards in case the Wolves get up big and rest some of their starters down the stretch.
Utah has the worst defensive rating (129.1) in the NBA over its last 10 games, and that should set up well for Edwards, who has scored 25 or more points in six of his last seven games.
Overall, the All-NBA guard is averaging 27.4 points per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from beyond the arc. I’ll gladly back him to score at least 25 points in a game the Wolves have to win on Sunday.
Jazz vs. Timberwolves Prediction and Pick
Over their last 10 games, the Jazz have taken their tank to another level.
Utah has a net rating of -21.8 over that stretch – by far the worst mark in the NBA. Utah is also the worst defense in the league during that stretch, posting a defensive rating of 129.1.
That sets up well for the Wolves, who should be motivated to win this game – and do it convincingly – heading into the postseason. The Wolves are fifth in the NBA in net rating over their last 10 games.
With Edwards set to play in this game after having a technical foul that he picked up on Friday rescinded, Minnesota is worth a shot to cover in this game. The Jazz simply are impossible to trust since they’ve been sitting most of their top players for months.
Pick: Timberwolves -23 (-108 at DraftKings)
