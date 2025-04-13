Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Anthony Edwards, Suns-Kings, Ivica Zubac)
The 10 teams that will finish in the play-in and playoff picture are set in each conference heading into the final day of the NBA regular season, although the Minnesota Timberwolves could sneak out of the play-in field in the West.
In the East, the playoff matchups are already set for the No. 3 vs. No. 6 and No. 4 vs. No. 5 matchups, which has led to just about every team in the conference resting players (even the ones in the play-in field) for the final day of the regular season.
Meanwhile, the No. 4 through No. 7 seeds are still up in the air in the West, and the No. 9 seed is up for grabs with the Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks tied record wise heading into Sunday’s action.
With so many players either already ruled out or listed as questionable for the day’s action, betting on this slate is going to be a tough one.
I’m focusing on the meaningful games – where we should see the stars in action – for the final regular-season edition of Peter’s Points.
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024-25 season record: 215-203-4 (+0.03 units)
- OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1225-1148-26 (+38.12 units)
NBA Best Bets Today
- Ivica Zubac OVER 16.5 Points (-125) – 0.5 unit
- Anthony Edwards 25+ Points (-120) – 0.5 unit
- Sacramento Kings -15 (-110) vs. Phoenix Suns – 0.5 unit
Ivica Zubac OVER 16.5 Points (-125) – 0.5 unit
Los Angeles Clippers big man Ivica Zubac could be in line for a big game against a Golden State Warriors frontcourt that lacks size outside of rookie Quinten Post.
Zubac has played three games against Golden State this season, scoring 23, eight and 17 points. He’s averaging 16.7 points per game for the season, scoring 17 or more points in 20 of his 27 games since the All-Star break – averaging 19.5 points per game.
I’d expect the Clippers to aim to establish Zubac in the painted area to force the Golden State defense to collapse and potentially adjust by playing some bigger lineups on Sunday.
Anthony Edwards 25+ Points (-120) – 0.5 unit
Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards had a technical foul rescinded from Friday’s action, allowing him to play in the season finale against the Utah Jazz.
Minnesota needs a win – and some help – to avoid the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference, and it is favored by 23.5 points against the tanking Utah Jazz.
However, I am leaning with a player prop for Edwards in case the Wolves get up big and rest some of their starters down the stretch.
Utah has the worst defensive rating (129.1) in the NBA over its last 10 games, and that should set up well for Edwards, who has scored 25 or more points in six of his last seven games.
Overall, the All-NBA guard is averaging 27.4 points per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from beyond the arc. I’ll gladly back him to score at least 25 points in a game the Wolves have to win on Sunday.
Sacramento Kings -15 (-110) vs. Phoenix Suns – 0.5 unit
Sunday’s game matters a ton for the Sacramento Kings, as a win would secure a home game in the play-in tournament against the Dallas Mavericks in the No. 9 vs. No. 10 matchup.
Sacramento is heavily favored against a Phoenix Suns team that has missed the play-in and is sitting Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal on Sunday. Not only have the Suns been one of the five worst teams defensively in the league, but they are now down their top offensive options as well for this regular-season finale.
The Kings have dropped back-to-back games, but they did put together a solid stretch earlier this month, knocking off the Cleveland Cavaliers, Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons. Since the Suns have nothing to play for, I think this is a prime spot to back the Kings.
The only key rotation player sitting for Sacramento is Malik Monk.
