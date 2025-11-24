Jazz vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 24
Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are aiming to snap a three-game losing streak on Monday night when they take on Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz.
Utah is coming off a close loss against the Los Angeles Lakers at home on Sunday night, and it’s been a much worse team on the road, going just 1-6 this season.
Golden State is 5-1 at home and 4-8 on the road, and it needs to start stacking wins together to remain in the mix for a top-six seed in the loaded Western Conference.
Can Golden State cover as a home favorite on Monday?
Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Monday’s action.
Jazz vs. Warriors Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Jazz +14.5 (-110)
- Warriors -14.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Jazz: +625
- Warriors: -950
Total
- 239.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Jazz vs. Warriors How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Nov. 24
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Chase Center
- How to Watch (TV): KJZZ, NBC Sports Bay Area
- Jazz record: 5-11
- Warriors record: 9-9
Jazz vs. Warriors Injury Reports
Jazz Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Warriors Injury Report
- Draymond Green – questionable
- Al Horford – out
- De’Anthony Melton – out
- Jonathan Kuminga – out
Jazz vs. Warriors Best NBA Prop Bets
Warriors Best NBA Prop Bet
- Steph Curry OVER 4.5 3-Pointers Made (-151)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Curry is worth a bet against Utah:
Curry has a dream matchup on Monday night against a Utah Jazz team that ranks dead last in the NBA in 3-pointers allowed per game and 25th in opponent 3-point percentage.
The two-time league MVP is shooting 40.4 percent from deep this season, and he’s made at least five shots from beyond the arc in seven of his 14 games this season, including four of his last five.
Curry is taking an NBA-high 11.9 3-pointers per game while making 4.8 of them (also an NBA-high). He’s going to get plenty of looks against a Utah team that is allowing 15.6 made 3-pointers on 41.8 attempts per night (the second-most attempts allowed in the league).
After hitting nine 3-pointers in a loss to Portland on Friday, Curry is a great bet to stay hot on Monday night.
Jazz vs. Warriors Prediction and Pick
This is a tough back-to-back for a Utah team that has struggled all season on the road.
The Jazz are 29th in the NBA in net rating on the road (-15.5), and there’s a chance they rest some players on the second night of a back-to-back. Utah is 2-0 against the spread on the second night of a back-to-back this season, but there are too many encouraging Warriors numbers at home.
Golden State is No. 2 in the NBA in net rating at home (+13.0) to only the Oklahoma City Thunder, and it has gone 5-1 against the spread in home games.
Draymond Green is questionable for this matchup, but if he plays the Warriors offense should be able to wreak havoc on a Jazz team that has struggled mightily defending the 3-ball this season.
Pick: Warriors -14.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
