Jessica Pegula vs. Anna Blinkova Prediction, Odds for US Open Second Round
American Jessica Pegula – the No. 4 player in the world – cruised through the first round of the US Open, winning in straight sets to set up a second-round match with No. 80 Anna Blinkova.
There is a lot of history between these two players, as they’ve faced off five times in their career with Pegula coming out on top four times.
After making the final in the 2024 US Open before losing to Aryna Sabalenka, Pegula is looking to get back to the final in the 2025 tournament, and potentially take the title in her home country.
Meanwhile, Blinkova is appearing in the second round at the US Open for just the first time in her career. Can she spoil Pegula’s run in Round 2?
Oddsmakers have Pegula set as a pretty sizable favorite in this second-round match with the total number of games set at 19.5.
Here’s a look at the latest odds, how each player made it to Round 2 and my prediction for this match.
Jessica Pegula vs. Anna Blinkova Odds
Moneyline
- Jessica Pegula: -600
- Anna Blinkova: +425
Total
- 19.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
Jessica Pegula vs. Anna Blinkova How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Aug. 27
- Time: 11:30 a.m. EST
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ESPN+
Jessica Pegula: How Did They Get Here?
The runner-up at last year’s US Open, Pegula knocked off Mayar Sherif in straight sets in Round 1, winning 6-0, 6-4.
Pegula has had a ton of success in her appearances at the US Open, reaching the quarterfinals twice, the fourth round three times and the third round five times (five straight). So, it would be pretty shocking to see her get upset in Round 2.
In her matches against Blinkova, Pegula has gone 3-1 on hard surfaces and 1-0 on clay.
Anna Blinkova: How Did They Get Here?
This is the eighth appearance for Blinkova at the US Open, but 2025 is the first time that she’s advanced out of the opening round.
Blinkova has a handful of third-round appearances in Grand Slam events, but she has struggled in New York. Her first-round win came in straight sets (6-3, 6-1) over Yuliia Starodubtseva. She’ll look to beat Pegula for just the second time in her career in this second-round match.
Jessica Pegula vs. Anna Blinkova Prediction and What the Odds Say
Based on the odds for this second-round match, Pegula is a -600 favorite with an implied probability of 85.71 percent to advance to the third round for the sixth year in a row at the US Open.
However, she has not had an easy time with Blinkova in her career.
In their five matches, Pegula and Blinkova have gone to a third set three times, although the American did knock off Blinkova in the 2025 quarterfinals of the ATX Open, 6-2, 6-2. However, she lost to Blinkova in 2024, and their two meetings before that also went the distance.
There isn’t a lot of precedent for Blinkova at the US Open, and I don’t see her pulling off the upset at a tournament where she has struggled. Still, she’s taken Pegula to three sets in three of their four meetings on a hard surface, and I wouldn’t be shocked if she wins a few games in this match.
Even for as dominant as she was in Round 1, Pegula still needed 16 games to advance. She’s gone to 16, 26, 23 and 28 games in her last four meetings with Blinkova.
Pick: OVER 19.5 Games (-110 at DraftKings)
