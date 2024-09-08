Jets vs. 49ers Final Score Prediction for Monday Night Football in NFL Week 1
Week 1 action of the 2024 NFL season will wrap up with a Monday Night Football showdown between the New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers.
The Jets will open their season on Monday Night Football for the second year in a row, hoping that it won't result in Aaron Rodgers suffering a season-ending injury again. Meanwhile, the 49ers will start their journey back to the Super Bowl in an attempt to finally get over the hump.
Let's take a look at the latest odds for the game and then I'll attempt to predict the exact final score of this interconference matchup.
Jets vs. 49ers Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Jets +3.5 (-105)
- 49ers -3.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Jets +176
- 49ers -210
Total
- OVER 43.5 (-110)
- UNDER 43.5 (-110)
We have seen some fluctuation in the odds for this game throughout the week. It started at 3.5 in favor of the 49ers but grew to 49ers -4 and even 49ers -4.5 at some sportsbooks. Since then, the spread has come back down to where it began at San Francisco -3.5.
The total has moved up one point from 43.0 to 43.5 in that time frame.
Jets vs. 49ers Prediction
If you read this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", you know that I'm extremely low on Rodgers and the Jets this season. I'm not selling any stock in the 49ers either, despite the contract issues with Trent Williams and Brandon Aiyuk.
I'm going to back the 49ers to win and cover, but what about the total?
Rodgers going up against one of the better defenses in the NFL is bad news and if the 49ers do struggle, it may be on offense. They still have as explosive of an offense as ever, but the contract issues may cause at least a couple of hiccups in their opening game.
I still trust the 49ers more than the Jets by a wide margin, but I think we could see both offenses struggling at times, leading to a low-scoring affair.
Prediction: Jets 12, 49ers 20
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
