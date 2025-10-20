Jets vs. Bengals Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 8
The Cincinnati Bengals upset the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7, and now get a chance to host the winless New York Jets on Sunday afternoon.
The Jets mustered just six points against Carolina in a 13-6 defeat, giving them a grand total of 17 points in their last two contests.
Can the Bengals get back to .500 and stay alive until Joe Burrow returns?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 8.
Jets vs. Bengals Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Jets +6 (-112)
- Bengals -6 (-108)
Moneyline
- Jets: +210
- Bengals: -258
Total
- 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Jets vs. Bengals How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, October 26
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Paycor Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Jets record: 0-7
- Bengals record: 3-4
Jets vs. Bengals Betting Trends
- The Jets are 3-4 against the spread this season.
- The Bengals are 3-4 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 4-3 in the Jets' games this season.
- The OVER is 4-2-1 in the Bengals' games this season.
- The Jets are 1-1 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Bengals are 2-1 against the spread at home this season.
Jets vs. Bengals Injury Reports
Jets Injury Report
- TBA
Bengals Injury Report
- TBA
Jets vs. Bengals Key Player to Watch
Joe Flacco, Quarterback, Cincinnati Bengals
Who would’ve thought that Joe Flacco would be a player to watch in 2025, and for the Cincinnati Bengals no less?
Well, the Bengals traded for Flacco a few weeks ago and he’s looked right at home in Cincinnati’s offense. In two games, he’s completed 60 of 92 passes for 561 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions.
The 40-year-old quarterback threw for 342 yards and three scores last week at home, but faces a stout Jets defense this week.
The Jets have only allowed Aaron Rodgers, Baker Mayfield, and Dak Prescott to throw for more than 180 yards. Josh Allen, Tua Tagovailoa, Bo Nix, and Bryce Young were all held under that mark.
Which side will Flacco fall on in Week 8?
Jets vs. Bengals Prediction and Pick
The Jets have yet to win a game, but they’ve been competitive against teams in the middle of the pack. Besides blowout losses to the Bills and Cowboys, New York lost by two to the Steelers, Bucs, and Broncos. Their other two losses were still only by one score.
The Bengals have been able to put up points with Flacco under center, but they’ve allowed a ton as well. In fact, Cincinnati allows a league-high 30.6 points per game.
This should be a close game in Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon.
Pick: Jets +6 (-112)
