Jets vs. Buccaneers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 3
The NFL’s Week 3 matchup at Raymond James Stadium will feature two teams on opposite ends of the spectrum. The 0-2 New York Jets are set to visit the 2-0 Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
New York relapsed in Week 2 after putting up a real fight against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 while Tampa Bay will attempt to keep its energy up in a short week after topping the Atlanta Falcons in a Monday Night Football matchup.
Are you still trying to decide how to bet on the game? Here’s our full breakdown ahead of kickoff.
Jets vs. Buccaneers Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Jets +7 (+100)
- Buccaneers -7 (-120)
Moneyline
- Jets +275
- Buccaneers -345
Total
- 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Rams vs. Titans How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, September 21
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Fox
- Jets record: 0-2
- Buccaneers record: 2-0
Jets vs. Buccaneers Betting Trends
- The Buccaneers have hit the second-half moneyline in nine of their last 11 games
- The Buccaneers have hit the OVER in 13 of their last 20 games
- The Jets have hit the OVER in 13 of their last 20 games
- The Jets have hit the first-quarter OVER in seven of their last nine away games
Jets vs. Buccaneers Injury Reports
Jets Injury Report
- Justin Fields, QB - Questionable
- Kenny Nwangwu, RB - Questionable
- Josh Reynolds, WR - Questionable
- Jay Tufele, DT - Questionable
- Michael Carter II, CB - Questionable
- Tony Adams, S - Questionable
- Jermaine Johnson, LB - Questionable
Buccaneers Injury Report
- Chris Godwin Jr., WR - Questionable
- Tristan Wirfs, OT - Questionable
- Luke Goedeke, OT - Questionable
- Kalijah Kancey, DT - Questionable
Jets vs. Buccaneers Key Players to Watch
New York Jets
Garrett Wilson: Wilson has been the Jets’ most dynamic offensive weapon in recent years and kicked off 2025 with seven catches for 95 yards and a score in Week 1 before struggling in Week 2. Justin Fields isn’t likely to play in Week 3 because of a concussion, so New York could need to depend on Tyrod Taylor’s connection with Wilson to power the offense. The Jets offense is firing on all cylinders when Wilson is highly involved and can get the ball in his hands.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Emeka Egbuka: Egbuka is tied for the league lead in touchdowns with three this season. The rookie is standing out with Chris Godwin Jr. on the mend. Even with Mike Evans available to play, Egbuka has racked up eight catches for 96 yards. Egbuka isn’t Baker Mayfield’s top target, but he has been his most productive pass catcher early on.
Jets vs. Buccaneers Prediction and Pick
The Jets were absolutely abysmal against the Buffalo Bills in Week 2. Fields generated a ton of offense in his debut with the team, but completed just three of his 11 passing attempts and totaled a mere 25 passing yards in his last outing. His status is up in the air for Week 3 and the absence of his dual-threat ability will likely lower New York’s offensive ceiling.
Tampa Bay is 2-0 against the spread and will host a team that will likely be without its preferred starting quarterback. Bettors don’t know what the Jets will bring to the table but know what to expect from the Buccaneers’ offensive weapons and their defense, which has yet to give up more than 20 points in a game this season.
Pick: Buccaneers -7 (-120 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
