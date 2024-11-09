Jets vs. Cardinals Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 10
The New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals are set to face off in an interconference duel in Week 10 action in a game that will give the winner a significant boost to their playoff chances.
You can find my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", but in this article, I'm going to break down my favorite player props.
Jets vs. Cardinals Player Props
odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- James Conner OVER 78.5 Rush Yards (-115)
- Aaron Rodgers OVER 238.5 Pass Yards (-115)
- Michael Wilson Anytime Touchdown (+295)
James Conner OVER 78.5 Rush Yards (-115)
James Conner to go OVER his rush yards total is my No. 9 ranked player prop for Week 10:
The Jets have a great secondary this season, but they've had struggles when it comes to stopping the run. They currently rank 26th in both opponent rush EPA and opponent rush success rate, which will set things up well for the Cardinals running back, James Conner.
Conner is averaging 16.3 carries per game, 4.5 yards per rush, and 73.8 yards per game. He's also had 18+ carries in three straight games. If the Cardinals have a smart game plan, they'll lean on Conner which will put him in a great spot to go over his rushing yards total.
Aaron Rodgers OVER 238.5 Pass Yards (-115)
Aaron Rodgers has struggled at times this season, but he's poised for a big performance against the Cardinals on Sunday. The Cardinals enter Week 10 ranking 28th in opponent dropback EPA and dead last amongst all teams in opponent dropback success rate.
Rodgers has gone over 238.5 pass yards in three of his last five starts and now he's in a good position to go over that total once again.
Michael Wilson Anytime Touchdown (+295)
Michael Wilson is one of the most underrated receivers in the NFL this season. he has already found the end zone three times, and he's the clear No. 2 receiver on the Cardinals with 27 receptions for 283 yards. At almost 3-1 odds, he's a great bet to score his fourth touchdown of the year on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!