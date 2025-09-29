Jets vs. Dolphins Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Monday Night Football in NFL Week 4
A pair of primetime games on Monday night calls for a few anytime touchdown scorer bets, starting with the New York Jets-Miami Dolphins matchup.
These teams have yet to pick up a win in the 2025 season, but they have allowed a ton of points, ranking 32nd (Miami) and 29th (New York) in points allowed through the first three weeks.
So, that should be a welcome sign for bettors that want to bet on some plus-money touchdown props on Monday.
Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins have some weapons on offense, but which players can we trust in this Week 4 battle? Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Ollie Gordon II all found the end zone in Week 3, but running back De’Von Achane has the best odds of any player in this matchup to hit pay dirt.
Let’s dive into the best TD scorer picks for this AFC East matchup.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Jets vs. Dolphins
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Garrett Wilson Anytime TD (+155)
- Jaylen Waddle Anytime TD (+170)
- Justin Fields Anytime TD (+205)
Garrett Wilson Anytime TD (+155)
This season, Garrett Wilson has found the end zone two times for the Jets, scoring in Week 1 and Week 3 while receiving 30 targets in three games.
Wilson showed a nice rapport with Justin Fields in Week 1, catching seven of his nine targets for 95 yards and a score. He then found the end zone with Tyrod Taylor under center in Week 3.
The Miami defense has been awful in the 2025 season, allowing six touchdowns through the air while ranking dead last in the league in EPA/Pass.
Wilson is a great bet in Week 4.
Jaylen Waddle Anytime TD (+170)
Jaylen Waddle has found the end zone in back-to-back games, receiving six targets in both of them.
While Waddle has yet to have a massive game through the air, he’s been targeted three times in the red zone, reeling in two of those passes and scoring on both of them.
For comparison, Tyreek Hill and De’Von Achane only have three targets combined in the red zone this season.
Waddle should be able to take advantage of a Jets defense that is 26th in the NFL in EPA/Pass.
Justin Fields Anytime TD (+205)
The Dolphins have allowed the most rushing touchdowns to quarterbacks (three) this season while allowing 82 rushing yards on 21 attempts.
Fields is going to run the ball a ton in just about any matchup, but the Jets may scheme a few more runs for their young quarterback in such a favorable matchup.
In the lone game he finished this season, Fields found the end zone twice against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He then ran for 49 yards on five carries before exiting early against Buffalo. He’s a great bet at +205 to score this week.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.