Jets vs. Dolphins Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 4 (Can New York Win as an Underdog?)
The New York Jets and Miami Dolphins are both winless in the 2025 season, but one of them will pick up a victory on Monday night in Miami.
Miami is just 1-2 against the spread this season, and it’s dead last in the NFL in defensive EPA/Play, allowing 30 or more points in every game in 2025.
The Jets, on the other hand, have two losses on last-second field goals and have competed in two of their three games in 2025. This is by far the most winnable game the Jets have in the first six weeks of the season, as they have dates with Dallas and Denver up next on the schedule.
This season, the SI Betting team is sharing a final score prediction for every game as a fun way to help bettors decide on spread and total bets.
Here’s my final score prediction for the Jets vs. Dolphins matchup on Sept. 29.
Jets vs. Dolphins Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Jets +3 (-118)
- Dolphins -3 (-102)
Moneyline
- Jets: +130
- Dolphins: -155
Total
- 44.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
The odds for this game have moved slightly in the Dolphins’ favor, as they opened as 2.5-point favorites. Still, both of these teams have yet to win a game in 2025, and the Fins are 1-2 against the spread.
Jets vs. Dolphins Final Score Prediction
Earlier this week, SI’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his favorite pick for this game in his Road to 272 column – where he bets on every game, every week:
There's little to separate these two 0-3 teams. They've both had disastrous starts to their season. The Jets have been better defensively, while the Dolphins have been better offensively, but as a whole, this is an AFC East matchup to forget. They both have a net yards per play of -0.7, rank 23rd and 24th in EPA per play, and 28th and 32nd in opponent EPA per play. Despite all of that, the Dolphins are set as 2.5-point home favorites.
In this true coin flip of a divisional game, I'll take the Jets on the moneyline as an underdog and hope things break their way. The apparent implosion of the Dolphins' locker room should work in our favor with Aaron Glenn and the Jets looking like they're at least building towards something.
I agree with MacMillan in this matchup, as the Jets are actually my upset pick of the week. New York has played well in a few games this season, nearly beating both Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay before losing in the closing seconds.
Miami’s league-worst defense isn’t getting any better, and with this spread moving to three, there is the caveat of a potential push if you’re betting on New York to cover.
Final Score Prediction: Jets, 23, Dolphins 20
