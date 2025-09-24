Jets vs. Dolphins Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 4
Football fans are in for a Monday Night Football double-header for the second time this season. Unfortunately, it's a bit of an ugly duo of games, starting with an AFC duel between the 0-3 New York Jets and 0-3 Miami Dolphins.
One of these two teams will get its first win of the season. Let's take a look at the odds, and then I'll break down my best bet.
Jets vs. Dolphins Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Jets +3 (-114)
- Dolphins -3 (-107)
Moneyline
- Jets +125
- Dolphins -154
Total
- OVER 45 (-109)
- UNDER 45 (-112)
Jets vs. Dolphins How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Sept. 29
- Game Time: 7:15 pm ET
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Jets Record: 0-3
- Dolphins Record: 0-3
Jets vs. Dolphins Betting Trends
- The OVER is 8-2 in the Jets' last 10 games
- Jets are 0-9 straight up in their last nine games played in Miami
- Jets are 6-13 ATS in their last 19 games played in September
- Dolphins are 10-4 ATS in their last 14 games
- The OVER is 7-0 in the Dolphins' last seven home games
- Dolphins are 0-10 ATS in their last 10 Week 4 games
Jets vs. Dolphins Injury Reports
Jets Injury Report
- Justin Fields, QB - Questionable
- Jarvis Brownlee Jr., CB - Questionable
- Jay Tufele, DT - Questionable
- Josh Reynolds, WR - Questionable
- Tony Adams, S - Questionable
- Sauce Gardner, CB - Questionable
Dolphins Injury Report
- Darren Waller, TE - Questionable
- Ifeatu Melifonwu, S - Questionable
- Storm Duck, CB - Questionable
- Jason Marshall Jr., CB - Questionable
- Austin Jackson, G - IR
Jets vs. Dolphins Key Player to Watch
- Garrett Wilson, WR - New York Jets
Despite not having an elite quarterback to throw him the ball, Garrett Wilson has put together a solid start to his 2025 season. He has hauled in 21 receptions off 30 targets for 229 yards and two touchdowns. If the Jets want to upset the Dolphins, they need to find a way to get the ball in Wilson's hand.
Jets vs. Dolphins Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets," I broke down why I'm betting on the Jets to pull off the upset:
There's little to separate these two 0-3 teams. They've both had disastrous starts to their season. The Jets have been better defensively, while the Dolphins have been better offensively, but as a whole, this is an AFC East matchup to forget. They both have a net yards per play of -0.7, rank 23rd and 24th in EPA per play, and 28th and 32nd in opponent EPA per play. Despite all of that, the Dolphins are set as 2.5-point home favorites.
In this true coin flip of a divisional game, I'll take the Jets on the moneyline as an underdog and hope things break their way. The apparent implosion of the Dolphins' locker room should work in our favor with Aaron Glenn and the Jets looking like they're at least building towards something.
Pick: Jets +125 via Caesars
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
