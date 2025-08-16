Jets vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Spread, Trends for NFL Preseason Week 2
This year’s annual Jets-Giants preseason clash comes in Week 2, a slot that often features the most starter action of the preseason, and both New York teams are coming off convincing Week 1 wins.
The Jets throttled Green Bay 30-10 in Aaron Glenn’s debut as head coach, fueled by a stifling defense and an efficient Justin Fields-led opening drive.
The Giants put up their highest preseason point total since 2017 in a 34-25 win over Buffalo, with veteran Russell Wilson starting and rookie Jaxson Dart stealing the show in extended action.
They will be the “home” team, but the Jets have taken the last four in the series, including last year’s 10-6 defensive grind in the finale.
- Date: Saturday, August 16, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Jets Record: 1-0
- Giants Record: 1-0
Jets vs. Giants Betting Trends
- Aaron Glenn is 1-0 straight up and 1-0 against the spread in the preseason
- Brian Dabboll is 5-5 straight up and 2-8 against the spread in the preseason.
Like any preseason game, this comes down to starter availability, and the Jets have that on both sides of the ball. They came out sharper, faster, and more physical than Green Bay a week ago. Justin Fields only played one drive, but made it count, going 3-for-4 for 42 yards and punching in a rushing touchdown. That drive wasn’t fluky; it came against the Packers’ starting defense and featured a balanced mix of run and pass behind an offensive line anchored by rookie RT Armand Membou, who graded out well in his debut.
Behind Fields, the Jets’ QB competition between Adrian Martinez and Brady Cook produced over 8.0 yards per attempt last week. Now let's compare that to the Giants, whose offensive line was suspect in 2024 and allowed a Bills defense to post 7.1 yards per play against them despite the win. Brian Daboll’s preseason ATS record of 2-8 speaks to his tendency to rotate heavily and protect key starters, and if Wilson’s snaps stay minimal, it’s on Dart to sustain drives against a defense that just held Jordan Love to a 20% completion rate in the first quarter.
Aaron Glenn’s debut suggested a coach intent on setting a tone, with the Jets dominating time of possession (38:41) and holding the Packers to 1-for-10 on third downs. That edge in physicality and depth should translate here, especially against a Giants team that will likely mix in third- and fourth-stringers earlier. Add in the Jets’ recent mastery of this rivalry — winning by an average margin of 11 points over the last four meetings — and the hook on this point spread becomes even more valuable.
Pick: Jets +3.5 (-102 at FanDuel)
