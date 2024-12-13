Jets vs. Jaguars Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 15 (Will the Jets Finally Cover?)
The New York Jets’ season has been a major disappointment, especially for bettors who have backed them.
New York not only failed to make good on basically all of its preseason projections, but it has been awful against the spread (4-9) in the 2024 campaign.
Now, Aaron Rodgers and company are favored in Week 15 against another underperforming team – the Jacksonville Jaguars – who lost quarterback Trevor Lawrence for the season. Yet, the Jags pulled off a shocking upset win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 14 with Mac Jones under center.
Are the Jags undervalued as home underdogs – a spot they’ve thrived in – or should bettors risk trusting the Jets again?
Using the latest odds and analysis, I’m predicting the final score for this game, which should help bettors find a side to bet on as well.
Jets vs. Jaguars Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Jets -3.5 (-105)
- Jaguars +3.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Jets: -175
- Jaguars: +145
Total
- 40.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Jacksonville pulled off an upset win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 14, moving to 7-5-1 against the spread this season – despite a terrible straight up record.
The Jaguars are 2-0-1 against the spread as home underdogs.
The Jets, on the other hand, can’t find a way to cover the spread at all this season. They are just 4-9 ATS overall and 1-3 ATS as road favorites in 2024.
Jets vs. Jaguars Final Score Prediction
SI Betting’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan hasn’t been high on the Jets this season, but he thinks this is the week to get back on the wagon.
New York gets to face Jaguars backup Mac Jones, who has led the team to six, seven and 13 points in his three starts this season, failing to score a touchdown in last week’s win through the air.
MacMillan shared in his Road to 272 column – where he picks every game, every week – why the Jets are worth a bet on Sunday:
The Jets have been horrific at times this season, but the Jaguars are at a completely different level. Over their last three games, the Jaguars have a Net Yards per Play of -1.4, the second-worst mark in the league. The Jets are significantly better, coming in at 14th at +0.1 in that same stretch.
Rodgers hasn't looked like himself, but if there's one team that will make him look like the Rodgers of old, it's the Jaguars. The Jaguars rank dead last in the league in both opponent dropback EPA and opponent yards per pass attempt (7.8). He still has enough zip on his arm to beat the Jaguars defense early and often.
It's worth noting that the Jets held two late leads against the Seattle Seahawks and Miami Dolphins the last two weeks, but they ended up blowing them in the fourth quarter.
I’m not sure Jones can lead his team on a crazy comeback if history repeats itself in Week 15.
Plus, the New York offense has looked a lot better in recent weeks, and the Jaguars record as home dogs is hard to trust since they haven’t looked good in two of Jones’ three starts overall.
Final Score Prediction: Jets 20, Jaguars 9
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
