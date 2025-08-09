Jets vs. Packers Final Score Prediction for NFL Preseason Week 1
2025 has brought a league-wide trend of teams that historically have opted not to play their starters in the preseason, to know getting their starters at least a few reps in the opening week. The Green Bay Packers are one of those teams after announcing that Jordan Love and the rest of the starters will see the field in their preseason opener against the New York Jets on Saturday night.
The Jets also plan to play their starters, but that's less of a surprise, as Aaron Glenn, in his first season as the Jets head coach, is hoping to evaluate everyone on the roster from top to bottom and get his team started off on the right foot.
Let's take a look at the latest odds for tonight's exhibition matchup, and then I'll give you my prediction for the final score.
Jets vs. Packers Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Jets +3 (-105)
- Packers -3 (-115)
Moneyline
- Jets +150
- Packers -175
Total
- OVER 38.5 (-105)
- UNDER 38.5 (-115)
Jets vs. Packers Final Score Prediction
As I broke down in my betting preview for the game, I'm going to take the field goal with the Jets:
Both teams plan on playing their starters for at least a portion for Saturday night's game, but the jury is out on how long they'll be in for either team. This will also be the first time we'll see Aaron Glenn coach a team in the preseason, so we have little to go off of in terms of whether or not he coaches to win or to only evaluate in these exhibition affairs.
With all of that being the case, I'm going to take the team that's getting a field goal worth of points. Glenn may be looking to get his head coaching tenure off on the right foot by at least being competitive in his first game with the organization. Additionally, LaFleur of the Packers has shown that winning in the preseason hasn't been important for him, sporting a 7-9 preseason record since taking over as the team's head coach.
I'll take the three points with New York on Saturday.
When it comes to the total, I'm going to lean toward the UNDER. I don't expect the offensive starters to stay in the game long for the Packers, and this will be the first look we'll have a the Glenn-led defense for New York. The defensive-minded head coach should have a solid game plan cooked up to keep this a low-scoring affair.
Final score prediction: Jets 13, Packers 14
