Jets vs. Patriots Best NFL Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 (Target Hunter Henry, Breece Hall on Sunday)
The New York Jets are in desperate need of a win in Week 8 when they take on the one-win New England Patriots in Foxborough.
New York has been anything but trustworthy in the betting market, so if you don’t want to lay the points with the Jets this week – I don’t blame you.
Instead, consider wagering on them – and the Patriots – in the prop market on Sunday. There are three players that I believe are worth targeting in this AFC East clash.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Jets vs. Patriots
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Breece Hall OVER 3.3 Receptions (-155)
- Aaron Rodgers OVER 232.5 Pass Yards (-110)
- Hunter Henry OVER 33.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
Breece Hall OVER 3.3 Receptions (-155)
Jets running back Breece Hall has been inconsistent as a runner this season, but he’s been one of Aaron Rodgers’ favorite targets in the passing game.
Hall has 32 catches and 43 targets through seven games, averaging more than six targets per week. He’s cleared 3.5 receptions in five games, including a four-catch game against the Pats earlier this season.
Not only that, but Hall saw nine targets and made six catches in Week 7 despite the Jets adding Davante Adams to the roster. He’s a great bet at this low number in Week 8.
Aaron Rodgers OVER 232.5 Pass Yards (-110)
SI NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan is backing Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers this week, and he broke down why is his Player Prop Countdown column earlier this week:
Aaron Rodgers has an extremely favorable matchup in this game. The Patriots' secondary has been horrific this season, ranking 25th in opponent yards per pass attempt (7.2) while also allowing 223.4 passing yards per game.
There's going to be no shortage of pass attempts from Rodgers on Sunday. He has thrown the ball at least 30 times in every game since Week 1 and in the Jets' Week 3 game against the Patriots, he threw the ball 35 times for 281 yards. As a cherry on top, Davante Adams having a full week with the Jets is only going to help Rodgers further.
Hunter Henry OVER 33.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
Since Drake Maye took over as the Patriots’ starting quarterback Hunter Henry has been dominant.
The veteran tight end caught three of his five targets in Week 6 for 41 yards and a touchdown, and then he followed up that showing with an eight-catch, 92-yard day in Week 7.
Maye has looked Henry’s way 14 times in two weeks, and the tight end has three games over this receiving yards number this season, going 2-for-2 with Maye under center.
With the Patriots’ receiving corps underwhelming – or complaining on social media – this season, Henry is the safest pass catcher to bet on in Week 8.
