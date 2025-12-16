Jets vs. Saints Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 16
The New Orleans Saints are looking to make it three wins in a row when they host the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon.
The Saints have back-to-back upset wins over the Bucs and Panthers, while the Jets have lost two straight blowouts to the Dolphins and Jaguars.
Will the Saints cover as home favorites?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 16.
Jets vs. Saints Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Jets +4.5 (-110)
- Saints -4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Jets: +180
- Saints: -215
Total
- 40.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Jets vs. Saints How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, December 21
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Caesars Superdome
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Jets record: 3-11
- Saints record: 4-10
Jets vs. Saints Betting Trends
- The Jets are 7-7 against the spread this season.
- The Saints are 6-8 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 9-5 in the Jets' games this season.
- The UNDER is 10-4 in the Saints' games this season.
- The Jets are 4-3 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Saints are 2-5 against the spread at home this season.
Jets vs. Saints Injury Reports
Jets Injury Report
- Eric Watts – questionable
- Tony Adams – questionable
- Isaiah Oliver – questionable
- Tyrod Taylor – questionable
- Justin Fields – questionable
Saints Injury Report
- Devaughn Vele – questionable
- Cesar Ruiz – questionable
- Devin Neal – questionable
- Alvin Kamara – questionable
Jets vs. Saints Key Player to Watch
Breece Hall, Running Back, New York Jets
Injuries piling up on both sides really leave a lack of starpower – or even recognizable names – at the skill positions in this one. Breece Hall has been a constant in the lineup for the Jets this season, though, and he’s closing in on the first 1,000-yard season in his career.
Hall ranks 14th in the league with 900 rushing yards through 14 games this season, which is 94 yards shy of his career high set back in 2023. He has a few games left to get to that coveted 1,000-yard mark, and he should be able to get a good chunk of that against the Saints.
New Orleans has allowed 130.6 rushing yards per game this season, including four 100-yard performances for a running back.
Jets vs. Saints Prediction and Pick
It should be a race to the bottom for both of these teams, but the Saints are putting up a fight. They’ve won two straight as underdogs and are now -4.5 favorites against the Jets.
New York has seen players drop like flies this season, including both of its top two quarterbacks. The Jets did get a rare win against the Falcons a few weeks ago, but that was at home. They’re 1-5 on the road, and I don’t think they’ll keep this one too close in New Orleans.
Pick: Saints -4.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
