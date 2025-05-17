Jets vs. Stars Prediction, Odds and Best NHL Prop Bet for Game 6
The Jets held on to live another day in Game 5, defeating the Stars 4-0 at home in an identical fashion to their other victory in this series in Game 2.
Connor Hellebuyck stopped all 22 shots he faced while Jake Oettinger had his hands full with 35 shots and eight high-danger scoring chances against.
The series shifts back to Dallas for Game 6 as the Stars get a second chance to eliminate the Presidents’ Trophy winners and return to the Western Conference Final for another chance at playing the Edmonton Oilers.
I’ll break down how to bet this matchup on Saturday with a player prop and a prediction.
Jets vs. Stars Odds, Puck Line and Total
Puck Line
- Jets +1.5 (-190)
- Stars -1.5 (+155)
Moneyline
- Jets (+125)
- Stars (-150)
Total
- OVER 5.5 (-110)
- UNDER 5.5 (-110)
Jets vs. Stars How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, May 17
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- How to Watch (TV): TNT
- Series: Stars lead 3-2
Jets vs. Stars Best NHL Prop Bet
- Mikko Rantanen Over 1.5 Points (+164 at BetMGM)
Mikko Rantanen single-handedly willed the Stars into the second round with a sensational four-point game that included a hat trick and scoring the game winner.
He’s recorded at least one point in five out of 12 playoff games while he leads the postseason in goals (9) and points (19). But beneath the surface level, Rantanen is the No. 3 overall playoff skater in points per 60 minutes, running with an average of 4.66.
And this isn’t just dumb luck, either: Rantanen is also scoring high danger goals at an expected total of 2.97 according to MoneyPuck. He’s No. 2 overall with six expected goals, which estimates the probability of a shot becoming a goal.
Against Hellebuyck in this series, Rantanen has potted four goals for seven points and was held off the scoresheet in Thursday’s shutout defeat.
Rantanen has been playing with a chip on his shoulder all playoffs as he proves to the hockey world a) Colorado should have never parted ways with him and b) he is in fact worth the eight-year, $96 million extension that Dallas committed to him.
Numbers and narratives considered, he’s shown clutch when needed most, which gives way to an ambitious prop play as Dallas seeks to avoid a Game 7 back in Winnipeg.
Jets vs. Stars Prediction and Pick
I was leaning toward Dallas moneyline, but considering the value on the puck line, it’s just too expensive. Besides, the Stars have won all three games of theirs in this series by more than one goal and five of their seven wins in these playoffs.
The Stars have covered well when favored all season, too, winning 66.7% of their games as moneyline favorites (48-24), while the Jets have struggled in the underdog role, winning just 38.1% of those matchups — even if it was more seldom.
Dallas is allowing just 2.5 goals per game — strong defensive form that contrasts sharply with Winnipeg’s recent slump, where they’ve gone 4-6-0 and are giving up 3.4 goals per game as Hellebuyck’s recent game can be likened Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. That defensive drop-off is significant against a Dallas offense that ranks third in the league with 275 goals and converts 11.8% of its shots.
The Stars have also been significantly difficult to play against at home, winning five of their six playoff games played there.
Even though Winnipeg took charge in 5-on-5 play in Game 5, the Stars still have commanded the puck for the better part of this series. And when it comes to special teams, Dallas has the most effective power play left standing, cashing in at a 28.9% rate while killing penalties at an 86% rate — only behind Florida.
Winnipeg has been too inconsistent while Dallas is picking up where it left off in last year’s run to the Western Conference Final. I’m valuing that experience with the well-rounded play and goaltending poise for a ticket back to Edmonton on Saturday.
Pick: Stars -1.5 (+155 at BetMGM)
