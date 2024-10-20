Jets vs. Steelers Best NFL Prop Bets for Sunday Night Football in Week 7
The New York Jets square off with the Pittsburgh Steelers for this week’s Sunday Night Football.
The Jets head to Pittsburgh with a new head coach, a new offensive play-caller, and a new superstar receiver in Davante Adams.
The game total is set at 38.
Here are the player props I am playing in this matchup.
Jets vs. Steelers Player Props
- Aaron Rodgers 2+ passing touchdowns (+100)
- Breece Hall over 24.5 receiving yards (-115)
- Breece Hall over 60.5 rushing yards (-115)
- Najee Harris over 54.5 rushing yards (-120)
Aaron Rodgers 2+ passing touchdowns (+100)
I’ll take even money for Rodgers to pass for a pair on Sunday night. Davante Adams will be in green again, and this Jets offense should be hard to defend.
The Steelers may have only allowed seven passing touchdowns this season, but here are the QBs who had two: Dak Prescott and Joe Flacco. The others? Justin Herbert (injured), Bo Nix (rookie), Aiden O’Connell, and a Week 1 Kirk Cousins (coming back from injury).
Rodgers has more weapons now than all of the above quarterbacks.
Breece Hall over 24.5 receiving yards (-115) + Breece Hall over 60.5 rushing yards (-115)
Last week in his first game under interim HC Jeff Ulbrich and OC Todd Downing, Hall had season highs in snap rate (86%), route rate (76%), carries (18), and rushing yards (113).
Even with Davante Adams expected to make his debut, I’ll still be targeting Hall’s receiving prop. The Steelers have allowed an average of five catches and 35 receiving yards per game with an 87.5% catch rate to opposing runners. Hall has the same number of receptions as Allen Lazard this season (26), and he’s averaging 34 receiving yards per game.
I’ll also trust Hall on the ground on Sunday. Rico Dowdle, Jonathan Taylor, and Bijan Robinson all exceeded this prop vs. the Steelers. Even though Pittsburgh has allowed an average of just 74 yards per game and 3.50 yards per carry to running backs, Hall should clear this mark based on his new usage.
Najee Harris over 54.5 rushing yards (-120)
Harris has a good matchup vs. a Jets defense that has allowed an average of more than 130 all-purpose yards per game to running backs this season, including big games to Tony Pollard, Jordan Mason, and Ray Davis. Jaylen Warren has been dealing with a knee injury and has been inefficient in his last two outings, while Cordarelle Patterson is dealing with an ankle injury. Harris should lead this backfield once again on Sunday night.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.