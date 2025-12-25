Is J.J. McCarthy Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Lions vs. Vikings)
Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy is injured again, this time with a hairline fracture in his right (throwing) hand.
The Vikings have ruled McCarthy out for Week 17 against the Detroit Lions on Christmas, and there's a real chance that the former first-round pick doesn't play again this season. As a result, the Vikings will once again turn to Max Brosmer under center on Thursday.
Brosmer completed 77.8 percent of his passes (albeit against the New York Giants) in Week 16, and he could potentially manage the Vikings to a cover in this game. The odds have moved quite a bit since McCarthy was ruled out
Minnesota opened as a 5.5-point underdog in this matchup, but the odds have shifted two points (towards Detroit) with McCarthy out. Minnesota is now a 7.5-point underdog at DraftKings, as oddsmakers expect the Lions to keep their season alive with a win on Thursday.
The 2025 season has been a struggle for McCarthy, who has appeared in just nine games due to various injuries. An ankle issue sidelined the Michigan product early in the season, and he also missed a game with a concussion.
While the Vikings went 5-4 in McCarthy's starts, he did not play well for most of the season. He completed just 57.3 percent of his passes for 1,450 yards, 11 scores and 12 picks. There was only one game this season where McCarthy didn't throw a pick, although he did lead Minnesota to an upset win over the Lions earlier in the campaign.
Brosmer struggled mightily in his first start against Seattle, throwing four picks, so he'll look for an improved showing in his second NFL start.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
