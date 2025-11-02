Is J.J. McCarthy Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Vikings vs. Lions)
Minnesota Vikings starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy is set to make his return to the lineup on Sunday against the Detroit Lions.
McCarthy (ankle) has not played since Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season, but he is off the injury report and expected to play on Sunday. The Vikings need McCarthy at peak form -- and to stay healthy -- after it was announced that backup Carson Wentz would undergo season-ending shoulder surgery.
Minnesota is a massive 9.5-point road underdog in this game, and it's likely due to the fact that McCarthy struggled in his first two starts of his NFL career.
After missing all of his rookie season due to a knee injury, McCarthy completed just 58.5 percent of his passes for 301 yards, two scores and three picks in his two starts to open this season. He then missed the team's next five games with an ankle issue. Minnesota is just 3-4 and in danger of falling completely out of the playoff race in the NFC.
Here's a look at how to bet on McCarthy in his return on Sunday.
Best J.J. McCarthy Prop Bet for Week 9 vs. Lions
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Earlier this week, SI's NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his favorite props for this game, and he's fading McCarthy in his return to the lineup:
J.J. McCarthy UNDER 215.5 Passing Yards (-115)
J.J. McCarthy threw for 143 yards and 158 yards in his two starts so far this season, yet his passing yards total is set at 215.5 against one of the best defenses in the league this weekend. The Lions are eighth in opponent dropback EPA and fourth in opponent dropback success rate. They've also allowed just 6.2 yards per pass attempt, which ranks inside the top 10 of the league. McCarthy is going to struggle once again.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.