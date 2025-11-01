Vikings vs. Lions Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 9
The Detroit Lions are in a battle with the Green Bay Packers for the top spot in the NFC North, and it looks like it's going to be a duel that'll last all season. If that ends up being the case, winning games against divisional opponents is crucial.
They have an opportunity on Sunday to move to 2-1 in the NFC North when they take on the Minnesota Vikings. You can find my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, but in this article, I'm going to give you my top three prop bets.
Vikings vs. Lions Best NFL Prop Bets
- Jameson Williams OVER 42.5 Receiving Yards (-115) via BetMGM
- J.J. McCarthy UNDER 215.5 Passing Yards (-115) via BetMGM
- Isaac TeSlaa Anytime Touchdown (+600) via FanDuel
Jameson Williams OVER 42.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
Jameson Williams to go over his receiving yards total is my No. 5 ranked player prop this week:
The Vikings' No. 2 and No. 3 cornerbacks are currently listed on the injury report as questionable, and neither practiced on Wednesday. If neither suit up on Sunday, Jameson Williams has a chance to have a huge game. Byron Murphy Jr. is healthy and will likely cover Amon-Ra St. Brown, leaving Williams to potentially go up against the Vikings' No. 4 cornerback. Let's try to take advantage of that by betting on Williams to go OVER 44.5 receiving yards.
J.J. McCarthy UNDER 215.5 Passing Yards (-115)
J.J. McCarthy threw for 143 yards and 158 yards in his two starts so far this season, yet his passing yards total is set at 215.5 against one of the best defenses in the league this weekend. The Lions are eighth in opponent dropback EPA and fourth in opponent dropback success rate. They've also allowed just 6.2 yards per pass attempt, which ranks inside the top 10 of the league. McCarthy is going to struggle once again.
Isaac TeSlaa Anytime Touchdown (+600)
As I wrote above, the Vikings are dealing with injuries to their defensive backfield this week, which should open things up for the Lions' No. 2 and No. 3 receivers. Isaac TeSlaa hasn't been busy through the first half of the season, but if the Lions want to create mismatches against an injured Vikings secondary, I wouldn't be surprised to see them draw something up for TeSlaa. He's worth a bet as a dark horse to find the end zone at 6-1 odds.
Use BetMGM promo code ‘SI1500’ to get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets when you register and place your first wager with BetMGM Sportsbook. Deposit at least $10, make your pick, and BetMGM will return your full stake if you lose.
In MI, NJ, PA, and WV, you can place a $10 wager and get $150 in bonus bets if you win.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!