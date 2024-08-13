J.J. McCarthy's Rookie of the Year Odds Plummet Following Reported Knee Surgery
Injury news has trickled out in the wake of the opening slate of preseason games, and the Minnesota Vikings received some devastating news for rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy.
McCarthy will undergo knee surgery that could cost him part of his rookie season in Minnesota.
The first-round pick out of Michigan was expected to backup Sam Darnold to start the season, but a promising preseason debut had several speculating that the transition to him could be sooner than expected.
Now, McCarthy will likely start the season on the shelf, and the impact has been felt quickly in the betting market.
Depending upon the type of surgery that McCarthy has, he could miss weeks or months for the Vikings.
If the rookie misses months, it would almost certainly end any chance for him to win the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year award in the 2024 season.
Betting Impact of J.J. McCarthy's Injury
While McCarthy could be ready ahead of Week 1, he was expected to start the season as QB2 behind Darnold and this injury could push any chance of starting even more.
The betting market shifted quickly in the wake of the news as the Michigan product moved from +2000 to +4000 to win NFL Rookie of the Year at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not only is that a massive drop off, but McCarthy is now behind Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, Bo Nix, Xavier Worthy, Keon Coleman, Drake Maye and Ladd McConkey.
He was previously in a battle with Nix for the third-best odds amongst the quarterbacks drafted in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
McCarthy's injury may also cap the upside of the Vikings, who remained the fourth choice to win the NFC North, but now are seen as a longshot.
Minnesota went from +400 to +950 at FanDuel Sportsbook to win the NFC North, the difference between an implied probability of 20% and 9.52%.
However, on the win total front, Minnesota remains at 7.5 wins at FanDuel, likely because Darnold was still expected to start early on -- at least -- in the 2024 season.
We'll see how the Vikings handle the rehab of McCarthy's knee and when he can get on the field, but hopes of him contending for the starting quarterback job are now on hold on this news and Darnold is the clear choice.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.