Is Joe Burrow Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bengals vs. Vikings)
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is expected to miss at least the next three months after he opted to have surgery on torn ligaments in his toe.
Burrow suffered the turf toe injury in Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and he's unlikely to return to action until December -- if that -- in the 2025 season.
So, for the forseeable future, the Bengals will turn to Jake Browning as their starting quarterback, including in Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings.
Browning helped lead the Bengals to a win in Week 2, but he did throw three interceptions in relief of Burrow. Oddsmakers at DraftKings set the Bengals as underdogs in Week 3, opening the line with the Vikings as 4.5-point favorites.
However, those odds have moved since the beginning of the week with J.J. McCarthy (ankle) being ruled out for Minnesota in Week 3. Carson Wentz will now start against Browning in a battle of backup quarterbacks. Minnesota is only favored by three points as of Sunday morning.
For his career, Browning has completed 69.8 percent of his passes for 2,177 yards, 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in his NFL career (13 games, seven starts). The Bengals are 4-3 when he starts, and they're looking to move to 1-0 with Browning as the starting quarterback in 2025.
