Joe Flacco Jumps to Odds On Favorite to Win Browns' Starting Quarterback Job
As NFL Training Camps have opened up and positional battles of begun, the odds have shifted when it comes to who will come out on top in the Browns' quarterback room.
Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders are all battling for the starting role. After the draft, Pickett was the +130 favorite to win the starting job, but now, just a couple of weeks into training camp, Flacco is the odds-on favorite to win the job. Let's take a look at the latest odds.
Browns Starting QB Odds
- Joe Flacco -265
- Kenny Pickett +400
- Dillon Gabriel +680
- Shedeur Sanders +2500
Flacco's odds to be the Week 1 start are set at -265, which translates to an implied probability of 72.6%. The veteran quarterback has been aided by injuries. Pickett, Gabriel, and Sanders have all been dealing with minor injuries, causing them to miss some time at training camp.
Flacco has been named as the starting quarterback in the Browns' first released depth chart. He makes the most sense as someone who has had success with the Browns in the past and is also the most experienced quarterback of the group.
A lot can happen in the final month heading into the regular season, but at this point, I'd be surprised if Flacco isn't under center for the Browns' first snap this season.
