Joel Embiid Concerning Injury Update Drops Philadelphia 76ers Playoff Odds
Joel Embiid's 2024-25 season has been one to forget.
The former league MVP has been limited to just 13 games due to knee, foot and facial injuries, and the Philadelphia 76ers have suffered because of it.
Philly is on the outside of the playoff picture as the league's trade deadline nears, and Embiid has recently been ruled out with swelling in his knee.
Here's the latest on the star big man, including how his absence has impacted Philly's chances of making the postseason in the 2024-25 campaign.
When Is Joel Embiid Coming Back for 76ers?
Earlier this month, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Embiid would be re-evaluated in seven to 10 days after he experienced swelling in his left knee.
Embiid's knee has been the main issue for him this season, although he also had a foot sprain that kept him out of the lineup. If Embiid is re-evaluated in conjunction with that timeline, he'd have a chance to return before the end of January.
However, it's possible that the Sixers will need to hold him out longer if he is still experiencing swelling or discomfort. While the organization has not said that Embiid has suffered a new injury to his knee since last season, he clearly hasn't been able to get it into the playing shape that it was during the playoffs and last summer's Olympic games.
Philadelphia 76ers' Playoff Odds Tanking With Joel Embiid Injured
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
As of Tuesday, Jan. 21, the Sixers are jus +175 to make the playoffs this season (an implied probability of 36.36 percent). The Sixers currently hold the No. 11 seed in the Eastern Conference and are 2.5 games back of the final play-in tournament spot -- which is currently held by the Chicago Bulls.
Even if the Sixers do make their way into the play-in tournament field, will they be able to win the games necessary to earn the No. 7 or No. 8 seed?
According to oddsmakers, it's unlikely.
Philly opened the season as a near lock to make the playoffs, holding odds in the top five in the league to win the title. Now, the Sixers are viewed as a team on the outside looking in of playoff contention.
There is another wrinkle to consider as well. If Embiid's injury issues persist and he can't play -- which would likely keep the Sixers only in the play-in mix -- does Philly consider throwing in the towel on the season in hopes of keeping its top-six protected pick in the 2025 NBA Draft?
It's certainly something that could be considered if Embiid's season ends up being in jeopardy. As it is, the star center has only played in 13 games in the 2024-25 campaign.
Sixers NBA Championship Odds for 2024-25 Season
After opening the season at +900 to win the title -- the fourth-best odds in the NBA -- the Sixers have fallen all the way to +6500 to win the Finals. That mark is good for just 15th in the NBA, and it still may be high with Philly's playoff odds dropping.
If the Sixers were to make the playoffs, they'd likely face an extremely tough road to the Finals in the East since it's unlikely that they'll finish in a top four spot in the conference. As of Tuesday, Jan. 21, the Sixers are nine games back of the No. 4-seeded Milwaukee Bucks.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.