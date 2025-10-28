Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 76ers vs. Wizards)
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid sat out the team's win over the Orlando Magic on Monday, but he could be back in action on Tuesday in the second night of a back-to-back against the Washington Wizards.
According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Embiid is expected to play against Washington (Philly has yet to release an injury report) after sitting out Monday's win. Shelburen said that the Sixers are actually encouraged by how the former MVP has looked this season.
Embiid has not put up big numbers in the 2025-26 season, averaging 12.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game while shooting just 40.0 percent from the field and 30.0 percent from 3 in two games. Still, his presence alone makes the Sixers a much more dangerous teams on both ends of the floor.
The latest betting odds at DraftKings signal that Embiid will play, as the 76ers are 5.5-point road favorites against the 1-2 Wizards. While Philly (3-0) should be favored over Washington in almost any scenario, it is surprising to see the team set as a two-possession road favorite on the second night of a back-to-back with Paul George still out of the lineup.
With Embiid off to a slow start, Tyrese Maxey has put together a huge first three games of the season, scoring 43 points in Monday's win over Orlando. He should still lead the offense, as Embiid has been on a 20-minute limit so far in the 2025-26 season.
While I wouldn't bet on Embiid in the prop market as long as he remains on a minutes limit, the Sixers could be worth a look against the spread if he ends up being officially ruled in for Tuesday's contest.
