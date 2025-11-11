Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Celtics vs. 76ers)
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has played in just six of the team's first 10 games of the 2025-26 season, but he is expected to be in the lineup on Tuesday night against the Boston Celtics.
Embiid is not listed on the team's injury report for the third meeting of the season between Boston and Philly.
Embiid has sat out at least one leg of Philly's three back-to-backs so far this season, and he's also missed another game (against the Brooklyn Nets) with the Sixers facing a three games in four nights scenario.
The former league MVP has played in both games against Boston, scoring four points on opening night before rebounding to put up 20 points, six boards and three assists in a loss on Halloween. Embiid is playing just 23.3 minutes per game this season and has not played more than 26 minutes in a single game as Philly attempts to keep him healthy for an entire season.
Even with Embiid expected to play on Tuesday, oddsmakers only have the 76ers as 1.5-point favorites at home. DraftKings has the Celtics (-118 to cover the spread) as -102 underdogs on the moneyline.
Both games this season between Boston and Philly have been decided by one point, but the Sixers are hoping that they can get more from Embiid on Tuesday to lead them to a win. Philly has dropped to 6-4 in the 2025-26 season, losing three of its last four games.
This season, Embiid is averaging 19.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game while shooting 46.0 percent from the field and 32.1 percent from 3. He's scored 20 or more points in each of his last five games after being held to just four in the 76ers' opener against Boston.
