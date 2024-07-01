Joel Embiid's NBA MVP Odds Rising Rapidly Following 76ers' Paul George Addition
The Paul George signing is starting to have more effects than simply moving the Philadelphia 76ers' NBA title odds.
BetMGM Sportsbook has moved Sixers superstar center Joel Embiid from +700 to +600 to win the league's MVP award next season, putting him behind only Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic and Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic.
Based on implied probability, Embiid now has a 14.29 percent chance to win his second MVP award (he last won in the 2022-23 season) in his career.
NBA MVP Odds for 2024-25 Season
- Nikola Jokic: +350
- Luka Doncic: +370
- Joel Embiid: +600
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: +600
- Giannis Antetokounmpo: +650
- Anthony Edwards: +1200
- Jayson Tatum: +1800
- Jalen Brunson: +1800
- Victor Wembanyama: +2000
- Stephen Curry: +5000
Embiid has made a jump from the opening MVP odds for the 2024-25 season, and it's likely because the Sixers are in a prime spot to finish in the top half of the East. Why is this so important?
Well, since 1983, only Russell Westbrook (2016-17) and Jokic (2021-22) have won an MVP without being a top-three seed. They were both the No. 6 seed. So, Embiid's chances to capture his second MVP award would certainly improve if Philly finishes in the top three in the East.
Embiid was on an MVP pace last season, averaging 34.7 points, 11.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game, but he appeared in just 39 games. The MVP award is subject to the 65-game threshold in the new CBA for regular season awards, and Embiid has reached 65 games just two times in his NBA career.
While he's going to put up the numbers to be in the mix, injuries could limit Embiid's upside in this market now that he's as high as +600 to win MVP.
