Paul George Signing Vaults 76ers Amongst Top Contenders in NBA Championship Odds
The top free agent on the market is head to the City of Brotherly Love this offseason, as ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported early on Monday morning that Paul George intends to sign a four-year, $212 million maximum contract with the Philadelphia 76ers.
It's a massive move for the Sixers, who will pair the nine-time All-Star with their star duo of Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid.
It was reported on Sunday night that Philly was the frontrunner to land George, which became increasingly obvious after the Orlando Magic signed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and the Los Angeles Clippers released a statement saying that they'd be moving on from George.
Those two teams were the only others expected to take meetings with the star wing to open free agency. Philly's odds took a major leap with George expected to sign there, but they moved again following the official report that he'd end up in Philly.
NBA Finals Odds for 2024-25 Season
- Boston Celtics: +300
- Denver Nuggets: +750
- Philadelphia 76ers: +850
- Oklahoma City Thunder: +900
- New York Knicks: +950
- Minnesota Timberwolves: +950
After moving to +900 late on Sunday night, the Sixers are now +850 at FanDuel Sportsbook to win the NBA Finals, the clear No. 3 choice in the league.
The Sixers have leapfrogged the New York Knicks for the No. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference, making moves to counter the Knicks' trade for Mikal Bridges and signing of OG Anunoby.
Boston, who is still the clear favorite in the East, should have some more competition during the playoffs in the 2024-25 season, especially if George and Embiid can stay healthy. George was on the floor a lot in the 2023-24 season for the Clippers, appearing in 74 games and averaging 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 41.3 percent from beyond the arc.
Adding PG is clearly the biggest move the Sixers will make this offseason, but general manager Daryl Morey has been active in the free agent market in the first 24 hours, adding several veterans with Philly's cap space.
76ers Active in First Day of NBA Free Agency
Andre Drummond
The First move that the Sixers made was to add Andre Drummond to a two-year, $10 million deal that will likely be added to the roster using the team's room exception (which allowed it to have cap space to sign some other players).
Philly attempted to trade for the veteran center at the deadline last season, but it was rebuffed by the Chicago Bulls. Now, the Sixers get a quality backup for Joel Embiid without having to give up any assets in a trade.
Eric Gordon
A former Houston Rockets player under Morey, Eric Gordon reportedly has agreed to a deal with the Sixers, a move that should give them some more 3-point shooting depth.
Gordon spent last season with the Phoenix Suns, and now he gets to play off a few more stars in Philly. Gordon and first-round pick Jared McCain likely will fight for some of the bench guard minutes in the 2024-25 season.
Kelly Oubre Jr.
Bringing back wing Kelly Oubre Jr. may be the biggest non-Paul George move that the Sixers have made so far this offseason.
Oubre thrived on a minimum deal last season, averaging 15.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 44.1 percent from the field. He also showed that he can be an elite defender, taking on the task of guarding Jalen Brunson in the playoffs.
Not only is Oubre a great option to deal with the wing depth New York and Boston possess, but he gives the Sixers some insurance if George goes down with an injury. Oubre has averaged at least 15.0 points per game in six consecutive seasons.
