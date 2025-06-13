Jon Rahm Leads U.S. Open Betting Odds While Brooks Koepka Feels Undervalued
Despite having more history and more wins at the U.S. Open and being a stroke better than his LIV cohort, Brooks Koepka is far lower in the odds to win the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont than Jon Rahm after Round 1.
It's certainly perplexing, but oddsmakers tend to know best.
After the first round of the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont, Rahm is the new betting favorite to win with +550 odds at both FanDuel Sportsbook and DraftKings Sportsbook. Rahm fired a 1-under 69 and is currently in a tie for sixth place, three strokes behind outright leader J.J. Spaun, who is +1200 at FanDuel to win.
You know who’s also +1200? Koepka.
He fired a first-round 68, 2-under par, and is tied for third place. A two-time U.S. Open winner and five-time major champion, who won the last time the U.S. Open was at one of its hardest venues, Shinnecock in 2018, it’s somewhat surprising to see him with double the odds of Rahm. He beat Rahm outright on Thursday and has a better history of closing.
Koepka was +5000 coming into the tournament.
Rahm was tied for the lead at the 2025 PGA Championship on Sunday before fading late and also blew a lead at the Olympics last year. He won the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines in 2021 and won the Masters in 2024, but Koepka’s history of excelling at hard courses like Oakmont in major championships certainly has my attention.
Scottie Scheffler, who came into the tournament as a heavy betting favorite with +280 odds at FanDuel, fired a 3-over 73 in the first round and has fallen to second in the odds, now +600 at FanDuel.
Collin Morikawa shot even par and is now +1400 at FanDuel to win. He was +2500 coming into the tournament.
Here are the odds for the Top 20 players heading into the second round.
U.S. Open Odds After Round 1
- Jon Rahm +550
- Scottie Scheffler +650
- Brooks Koepka +1200
- J.J. Spaun +1200
- Collin Morikawa +1400
- Bryson DeChambeau +1600
- Si Woo Kim +1800
- Jordan Spieth +2200
- Ben Griffin +2200
- Sungjae Im +2200
- Ludvig Åberg +2800
- Xander Schauffele +3000
- Russell Henley +3000
- Viktor Hovland +3500
- Rory McIlroy +4000
- Cameron Young +4500
- Robert MacIntyre +4500
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
