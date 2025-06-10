Is Jonquel Jones Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Sky vs. Liberty)
New York Liberty star Jonquel Jones missed Sunday's practice with an ankle injury, and her status is officially up in the air for Tuesday's WNBA Commissioner's Cup matchup with the Chicago Sky.
Jones is listed as questionable on the Liberty's official injury report, and it's worth noting that fellow big Nyara Sabally is expected to play on Tuesday. That could be a sign that the Liberty are considering holding Jones out against a Sky team that is just 2-5 in the 2025 season.
New York's odds for this matchup did not shift with Jones listed as questionable, as the Liberty are still 15.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Liberty already have a 25-point road win over the Sky this season, so it's not surprising that they're expected to dominate once again on Tuesday night.
Still, losing Jones would be a pretty major blow for the Liberty in this game. The reigning Finals MVP is averaging 13.9 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.8 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from beyond the arc.
If Jones sits, the Liberty will likely lean more on Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart to shoulder the scoring load on the offensive end.
Jones has played in seven of New York's eight games this season. The Liberty are off to a great start, sitting at 8-0 with the best net rating, offensive rating and defensive rating in the WNBA.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.