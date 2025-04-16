Jordan Spieth vs. Viktor Hovland: Matchup Bets for the RBC Heritage
It's time to place your bets for the RBC Heritage.
If you want to place a few more bets than just who's going to win this week, consider placing a few matchup bets. These wagers are much easier to win than outright bets. All you need is for the golfer you pick to finish further up the leaderboard than the golfer he's paired with in the matchup.
I'm locked in on three matchup bets for the PGA Tour's fifth signature event of the year.
RBC Heritage Matchup Bets
- Jordan Spieth +100 vs. Viktor Hovland
- Sahith Theegala -105 vs. Tony Finau
- Patrick Cantlay -110 vs. Justin Thomas
Jordan Spieth +100 vs. Viktor Hovland
Jordan Spieth has quietly put together a couple of solid results, finishing T12 at the Valero Texas Open and T14 at the Masters. Now he gets to return to an event he's had plenty of success at, winning here in 2022 and finishing runner-up in 2023.
I'm not ready to forgive Viktor Hovland for his abysmal play the previous 10 months before his win at the Valspar. His ball striking numbers seem to be improving, by his chipping continues to be a liability, and that could haunt him at Harbour Town, home of some of the smallest greens on the PGA Tour's schedule.
I'll take Spieth at plus-money in this matchup.
Sahith Theegala -105 vs. Tony Finau
Sahith Theegala hasn't had his best stuff in 2025, but a solid 29th-place finish at the Masters is promising. I expect his game to continue in the right direction now that he returns to an event he finished in the top five at the previous two seasons.
Meanwhile, I have no faith in Tony Finau finding his swing this week. He hasn't finished inside the top 30 at an event since an eighth-place finish at the Genesis Invitational in February. I like Theegala is a small underdog in this spot.
Patrick Cantlay -110 vs. Justin Thomas
No golfer has had as consistently good results at Harbour Town as Patrick Cantlay has. He is still seeking a win here, but he has finished inside the top three five separate times, including a third-place finish last season.
Justin Thomas losing strokes with both his driving and approach play at Augusta last week is a worrying sign moving forward. Instead of trusting that he'll bounce back this week, I'll back the guy who has proven he can compete here yearly.
